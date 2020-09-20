Supermarkets still stocked with job openings at a time when more people are staying home

Chief Operating Officer Dave Wilkinson said it has been a struggle to find employees since Indiana's unemployment rate fell to a 20-year low of 3.1% before the pandemic hit and the need was greater now. While unemployment may be higher now, many people are still waiting on the sidelines to return to the jobs they had before the pandemic.

"It was challenging to hire pre-COVID," he said. "It always is for grocery and all retail when unemployment is low. Now business is up. The needs are greater."

Strack & Van Til is hiring for many positions, including cashiers, stockers, bakers, deli managers, meat cutters, seafood leads, cake decorators and bakery managers. The company has taken many steps to protect its employees during the global pandemic, including taking their temperature when they report for work, disinfecting carts and installing Plexiglas shields at cash registers.

Stockers are needed to help keep in-demand items on the shelves, such as paper towels, cleaners, disinfectants, rubbing alcohol and pain relievers, Wilkinson said. They also are needed to handle the huge surge in online orders for home delivery or curbside pickup, which many more customers have been gravitating to, especially those in at-risk categories.