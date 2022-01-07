Surf Broadband has named new leaders after being acquired by Bain Capital

Surf Broadband Solutions, formerly LaPorte-based broadband provider Surf Air Wireless, has named new leadership after being acquired by Bain Capital.

The internet provider, a successor to both CSI Net and MapleNet Wireless in LaPorte that still maintains an office there, has named Deborah Crawford chief operating officer, Lana Frank chief marketing officer and James Turner of Indianapolis a board member.

“Our vision — to build a state-of-the-art fiber-optic network to provide best-in-class internet access across the Great Lakes region — takes a world-class team to execute and I am excited to have these three industry veterans join us on our mission. Each not only has the experience to help us achieve operational excellence, but the core values to help us change the region, one community at a time, with outstanding customer-centric service,” CEO Gene Crusie said in announcing the appointments.

Crawford previously served as the chief operating officer of Texas-based NTS Communications, where she recruited a private equity firm to invest $175 million into its operations.