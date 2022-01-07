Surf Broadband has named new leaders after being acquired by Bain Capital

Surf Broadband Solutions, formerly LaPorte-based broadband provider Surf Air Wireless, has named new leadership after being acquired by Bain Capital.
The internet provider, a successor to both CSI Net and MapleNet Wireless in LaPorte that still maintains an office there, has named Deborah Crawford chief operating officer, Lana Frank chief marketing officer and James Turner of Indianapolis a board member.
“Our vision — to build a state-of-the-art fiber-optic network to provide best-in-class internet access across the Great Lakes region — takes a world-class team to execute and I am excited to have these three industry veterans join us on our mission. Each not only has the experience to help us achieve operational excellence, but the core values to help us change the region, one community at a time, with outstanding customer-centric service,” CEO Gene Crusie said in announcing the appointments.
Crawford previously served as the chief operating officer of Texas-based NTS Communications, where she recruited a private equity firm to invest $175 million into its operations.
Frank previously worked as vice president of growth marketing for WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone in Denver. Turner served as president and CEO of Intelligent Fiber Network, steering the Indiana-based broadband provider through a period of growth.
Last June, Boston-based Bain Capital acquired a majority stake in the company that provides fiber internet to people and businesses across the Great Lakes. It has offices in LaPorte, Elkhart, Illinois and Michigan.
“The transition to remote work and e-learning has served to underscore that fast and reliable internet service is no longer a luxury but a necessity. We believe the demand for broadband connectivity and data consumption will only continue to increase in the years ahead,” said Brian Hirschfeld, a managing director at Bain Capital Credit.
The private equity firm, which did the acquisition for an undisclosed sum, saw that Surf Broadband Solutions had great potential for future growth in the Midwest.
"Surf is well-positioned to further capitalize on attractive growth opportunities while strengthening its commitment to bridging the digital divide across the Midwest,” said Anthony Sorrentino, a vice president at Bain Capital Credit.
For more information, visit www.surfbroadband.com.
