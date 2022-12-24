 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Surf Internet launching multi-gig fiber-optic internet services in LaPorte

Surf Internet launches multi-gig fiber-optic internet services in LaPorte

Surf Internet is launching fiber-optic internet services capable of reaching speeds up to 10 gigs in LaPorte.

The Elkhart-based company is a successor to CSI Net and MapleNet Wireless in LaPorte and was recently acquired by Bain Capital. The internet service provider, which maintains an office in LaPorte, is debuting the fiber technology for the first time in its history, kicking off the service in the LaPorte market.

"Surf has enjoyed a 20-year history of positive partnerships with city and county officials, the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership, and the LaPorte County Rural Broadband Task Force,” said Surf Chief Operating Officer Deborah Crawford. “We are thrilled to be making this market-wide upgrade investment so that all La Porte residents have the opportunity to take advantage of higher speeds and continue to transform their community.”

Surf Internet plans to upgrade its operations starting in January. Customers will be able to use the faster service that allows for bigger, quicker downloads in the spring.

“Our commitment is to make sure every resident and every business has high-speed internet available to them,” said LaPorte Mayor Tom Dermody.

Surf Internet said commercial customers will see a 10-fold increase in bandwidth.

Tags

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

