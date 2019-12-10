MICHIGAN CITY — A woman was walking alone on the pier to the Michigan City Lighthouse on Thursday and decided to descend a ladder to walk along the rocks closer to the water.
But she became trapped after 4- to 6-foot-high waves rose up from Lake Michigan, pinning her to where she couldn't get to a ladder and climb back to safety on the concrete pier.
Michigan City Fire Chief Randy Novak said the waves were high enough to potentially pull her into the lake. There, she could have drowned or succumbed to hypothermia in the bitterly cold water, which is now about 39 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
"She was wet because of the waves," he said. "It was very dangerous. She easily could have been swept in."
But LaPorte County E911 operators spotted the woman on recently installed Washington Park Beach surveillance cameras and summoned help. Michigan City police Officer Todd Pliske arrived at the pier, where he threw a life ring to the woman and pulled her back up to safety, Novak said.
Firefighters arrived shortly after and checked the woman for injuries. She was fine and released on her own recognizance, Novak said.
"You're not supposed to walk on the rocks, but people do anyway," he said. "She walked out there without realizing how bad the waves were. It was dangerous and slippery. She couldn't get back."
The surveillance cameras, which were installed on Washington Park's catwalk, along the pier and on Millennium Plaza with funding from the city of Michigan City, the LaPorte County Emergency Management Agency and ArcelorMittal, are regularly used by dispatchers to monitor dangerous conditions by the lake.
The Thursday rescue was the first time they have helped save someone since the cameras were set up last year, Novak said.
ArcelorMittal had chipped in $50,000 for the surveillance cameras, digital warning signs and life rings. There are now more than 20 throw rings along the pier and Trail Creek at the lakefront Washington Park.
"It is evident these cameras are truly making a difference in the Northwest Indiana community," ArcelorMittal spokeswoman Shira Cohen said.
The Michigan City Fire Department plans to install more surveillance cameras on the lifeguard tower and mount speakers near the lighthouse so dispatchers can talk to people, such as by warning them to get away from the water because it isn't safe.
"Part of their duties is to look at those cameras, but they're very busy," Novak said. "It's just fortunate they happened to be looking at the screen at the time they did."