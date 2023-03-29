A poll has found public support for investing in new technology to make Indiana's steel and aluminum production more sustainable.

The survey of 801 Indiana residents found support for "developing modernized, sustainable steel and aluminum industries that create good paying jobs and long-term economic growth." About 70% of those surveyed said they favored using federal Inflation Reduction Act funds to help wean steel mills and aluminum smelters off fossil fuels.

The integrated steel mills that long have provided Northwest Indiana with thousands of high-paying union jobs burn the fossil fuel coke, a purified form of coal, in blast furnaces, which one study found contributed 7% of greenhouse gas emissions globally. Steelmakers face increasing global pressure to reduce their carbon footprint, have all announced greenhouse gas reduction targets and have been pursuing various paths to curtail carbon emissions, such as by using more hot-briquetted iron in blast furnaces and doing a carbon capture and sequestration trial at the Burns Harbor steel mill.

BP is also working on a project to trap carbon facilities from such facilities in underground caves in Indiana.

A poll commissioned by the advocacy group Industrious tabs found 69% of Hoosiers think the steel and aluminum industries provide good jobs and 72%would favor weaning them off fossil fuels.

“Steel has been a foundational part of northwest Indiana’s economy, but pollution has left a legacy of health harms to our community’s air, water, and soil,” said Chris Chyung, a former state representative and the executive director of Indiana Conservation Voters. “Voters know the Region can lead the country in steelmaking innovation once again by modernizing these facilities to run on clean energy and supporting high-quality jobs in disadvantaged communities.”

ClearPath Strategies conducted the poll, which found support across the political spectrum for investing in new greener technologies at steel mills and aluminum plants.

“Hoosiers understand that building healthier communities goes hand in hand with modernizing steel and aluminum manufacturing and investing in good jobs,” said Ben Inskeep, program director at Indianapolis-based Citizens Action Coalition. “Industry leaders should take note and apply for new, once-in-a-generation federal funding opportunities to revitalize their facilities and produce sustainable, Indiana-made steel and aluminum.”