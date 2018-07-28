A recent survey of South Shore riders shows they're generally satisfied with the rail service and would recommend it to others, saving their criticism for non-transit issues like wifi and their sense of security at some of the station parking lots.
The survey was done by the consulting firm Blackstone Group, following one done five years ago and fulfilling a federal requirement.
The firm's Joanne Schroeder summarized the findings at the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District Board of Trustees meeting July 20. She said 82 percent of riders surveyed would recommend the South Shore to others.
"That's an increase from 79 percent five years ago, and 79 percent was very good," she said.
But as riders have become wealthier — the average income of respondees was $6,000 more than in 2013 — and more tech-savvy — 95 percent now carry smart phones — they want better on-board wifi.
"People are not satisfied with the quality of the wifi service at all," Schroeder said.
South Shore President Michael Noland said "there are pockets where you lose connectivity," but also said the wifi capacity is pushed beyond its limits at times.
"This is not designed for everyone to stream 'Game of Thrones,'" Noland said. "If they do, they will bring the system down."
Significant improvements to the system would require installation of wifi repeaters along the rail line. That would cost about $6 million from the state line to South Bend, railroad officials estimate.
Board Chairman Michael Repay, a Lake County commissioner, suggested looking into doing a portion of the line.
"We could satisfy a heck of a lot of people and not do the entire line at once," he said.
Repay said an amenity like wifi will only become more demanded in public places as time goes by. "I think wifi in this day and age is like having electricity or a bathroom."
But "throttling back of the streaming accessibility is something that makes a lot of sense," Repay said.
Noland said the railroad would make an effort to communicate protocols to passengers, and look into whether hardware improvements might fit into its capital plan.
Passenger concerns about security focused on the Hegewisch and Gary stations.
"We need to focus on ways to improve at least the perception of vehicle security at these stations," Schroeder said.
Noland said the lighting at stations has been improved in recent years, and high-definition security cameras have been added.
NICTD Police Chief Jessie Watts Jr. said the railroad's police department has established closer relationships with other departments, including Chicago's. A recent rash of tire thefts ended after a coordinated response that led to charges from several jurisdictions, he said.
The survey covered a variety of other topics, including a plotting of where the South Shore's passengers live. That "catchment area" extends well into Michigan, where 9 percent of survey respondents live, Schroeder said.
"In fact, there are a number of people that are coming from Grand Rapids, and from the Detroit area," she said.
Almost 50 percent of passengers make 20 or more trips per month, and the same proportion has been using the railroad at least three years, Schroeder reported. Sixty-eight percent are traveling to work, and 70 percent walk from the station to their final destination.
The "typical rider" is 43.4 years old with a college or post-graduate education, has a managerial, professional or administrative job, and an average annual household income of $88,400.
Noland said the survey provides "a lot of data to be used for a long-time to come."