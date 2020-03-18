Swamped supermarkets hiring temporary workers, closing early for cleaning and restocking

"And just as we’re following CDC guidelines, we’re asking our customers to do this too," Keyes said. "Please practice social distancing while shopping in our stores, and as the CDC states, please stay home if you’re not feeling well. By working together in these ways, we can do our part to help prevent the spread of this virus in our communities."

Target is reserving the first hour of shopping every Wednesday for the elderly and those with underlying health concerns. It also will close all stores by 9 p.m. to provide more time for cleaning and restocking.

It's closing all Target Cafés, Pizza Huts, snack bars, beverage bars, Starbucks seating areas and condiment stations to stop the spread of disease. The Minneapolis-based retailer, which has several Region locations, is adding payroll hours to ensure more cleaning, including of checkout lanes and touchscreens every 30 minutes.

Target is covering up to 14 days of quarantine and illness pay for any employees who come down with a confirmed case of COVID-19, partly to ensure they will stay home and not put customers at risk. And it's working with suppliers to fast-track the resupply of high-demand items, such as cleaning products, food, over-the-counter medicine, toilet paper and baby products.