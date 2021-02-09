Sweet! Albanese Candy featured on Jeopardy! question

A well-known Northwest Indiana candy maker appeared on a popular daily quiz show with a loyal national following.

What is Albanese Candy?

The Hobart-based candy manufacturer known for its chocolate-covered treats, nuts and the "world's best gummies" was featured last week on "Jeopardy!," the general knowledge game show with more than 8,000 episodes, a Peabody Award and a record 39 Daytime Emmy Awards.

The "A 'Kid' in a Candy Store" category on the Feb. 3 episode of "Jeopardy!" included the clue "You can buy a single flavor of these sticky but cute predators at the Albanese Candy store near Chicago" for $400.

Defending two-day champion Steve Crupi, a former reporter and retired police department information supervisor from Las Vegas, instantly got the corresponding question right, answering "What are gummy bears?" right away.

Ken Jennings was hosting the episode of the longtime syndicated quiz show, which has been on the air since 1964 and has been ranked by TV Guide as one of the greatest American television shows of all time. Hosting duties have been taken over by a series of guest hosts since the death of longtime host Alex Trebek in November of last year.