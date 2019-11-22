Misbeehavin' Meads, a popular meadery and cidery in downtown Valparaiso, plans to greatly boost its output by opening a new production facility in Hobart.
The award-winning meadery had been making the ancient honey-wine known as mead and ciders in the basement of its taproom at 65 Franklin St on the courthouse square in Valparaiso, a cramped production space that owner Clint Wadsworth described as "less than ideal." But Misbeehavin' Meads just signed a lease on a new 7,500-square-foot production facility in Hobart, where it's been installing new tanks. The capital investment will allow it to make more of popular products like its Same Old Jam lemon and vanilla mead and Caramel Apple Cider.
"We are expanding production, and it's been a lengthy process that's been underway for the past year," Wadsworth said. "We went from scouting out places to putting the final touches on it. It's a pretty awesome space."
Misbeehavin' Meads can now produce four barrel batches of up to 120 gallons of mead, a favorite drink of Vikings that's been made around the world for centuries. It soon will be able to produce 15 barrel batches of up to 450 gallons of the fermented honey drink.
"That's a pretty big jump," Wadsworth said.
The meadery is trying to keep up with demand, he said. The craft distributor Cavalier — which also wholesales Founder's Brewing Co. and Short's Brewing Co. — now distributes the company's mead across the state of Indiana. It also self-distributes to Chicago.
"It's a huge jump for us, but there's a huge demand for it right now," he said.
The new production facility, which will not be open to the public, is located in an industrial complex on U.S. 6 right off Interstate 65. It also will boost Misbeehavin' Meads' cider production capacity.
"It's overdue," Wadsworth said. "We didn't know how well we'd be received when we started four years ago, but now we have a strong sense of how we'll sell. We started making what we could on a shoestring budget and have just been growing organically as we go along. This will be a big jump forward."
In addition to the production gains, Misbeehavin' Meads will be able to increase efficiency and yields and make batches that are more stable and consistent.
"We'll be able to pump out a lot of ciders and meads, like our popular Peanut Butter and Grape Jelly Mead and With a Baseball Bat raspberry mead," he said. "We'll be able to make more variety, too, since we won't have to make several batches of the same thing several times. We can do one big batch and that frees us up to make smaller batch stuff."
The hope is the new production facility will be open sometime next year.
For more information, visit misbeehavinmeads.com or call (219) 242-8616.