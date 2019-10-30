{{featured_button_text}}
Taco Bell giving everyone a free Dorito Locos taco today

Taco Bell in Winfield.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

The World Series heads to a winner-take-all Game 7 matchup tonight, but America already won.

People can get a free Nacho Cheese Dorito Locos Taco from Taco Bell today, either from 2 to 6 p.m. at any participating Taco Bell restaurants or at any time today when using the app or ordering online.

It's part of the Mexican-inspired chain's annual "Steal A Base, Steal A Taco" World Series promotion, which is now in its seventh year. Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner won everyone in America a taco by stealing second base in the top of the first inning in the first game in Houston.

Taco Bell has multiple restaurants across Northwest Indiana, including in Munster, Dyer, Gary, Winfield, Merrillville, Hobart, Hammond, Portage, Chesterton, Valparaiso, Michigan City and LaPorte. 

Here are 28 places in the Region to snag more tacos

