Take 5 Oil Change opens in Merrillville and Michigan City, is coming to Hobart

Take 5 Oil Change has opened new locations in Merrillville and Michigan City and is opening one in Hobart.

The drive-thru oil change chain recently built new stores at heavily trafficked stretches of road on U.S. 30 and at the intersection of Franklin Street and U.S. 20, across from the Marquette Mall. Take 5, which specializes in the "stay in your car, 10-minute oil change," established new automotive service shops at 725 E. 81st Ave. in Merrillville and 100 U.S. 20 in Michigan City.

It's also planning to open a location at 7877 E. Ridge Road in Hobart.

Its footprint in the Region continues to grow. Take 5 already had locations on Broadway in Merrillville, in Crown Point and in Valparaiso, where it has two stores, at 2806 Calumet Ave. and 1303 Vale Park Road. It also has a south suburban presence in Oak Lawn, Palos Heights, Midlothian and Evergreen Park just over the state line in Illinois.

The 35-year-old company has been growing quickly across the country in recent years, largely through franchising. It's grown to more than two dozen locations in Indiana.

It offers quick oil changes in which people don't have to get out of their and wait in a waiting room with Styrofoam cups of coffee, well-leafed magazines and a television with a soap opera on low volume in the background. No appointment is necessary.

Take 5 offers a wide variety of motor oils, including Castrol, Mobil1 and Shell Rotella. It also offers other services like air filters, wiper blades and identifying the cause of a warning light that came on.

Both the Merrillville and Michigan City Take 5 Oil Change businesses are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

For more information call 708-838-2168 for the Michigan City store, call 219-750-9127 for the Merrillville store or visit take5oilchange.com.