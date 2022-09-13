 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Take 5 Oil Change opens in Merrillville and Michigan City, is coming to Hobart

  • 0
Take 5 Oil Change opens in Merrillville and Michigan City

A new Take 5 Oil Change opened in Michigan City.

 Joseph S. Pete

Take 5 Oil Change has opened new locations in Merrillville and Michigan City and is opening one in Hobart.

The drive-thru oil change chain recently built new stores at heavily trafficked stretches of road on U.S. 30 and at the intersection of Franklin Street and U.S. 20, across from the Marquette Mall. Take 5, which specializes in the "stay in your car, 10-minute oil change," established new automotive service shops at 725 E. 81st Ave. in Merrillville and 100 U.S. 20 in Michigan City.

It's also planning to open a location at 7877 E. Ridge Road in Hobart.

Its footprint in the Region continues to grow. Take 5 already had locations on Broadway in Merrillville, in Crown Point and in Valparaiso, where it has two stores, at 2806 Calumet Ave. and 1303 Vale Park Road. It also has a south suburban presence in Oak Lawn, Palos Heights, Midlothian and Evergreen Park just over the state line in Illinois.

People are also reading…

The 35-year-old company has been growing quickly across the country in recent years, largely through franchising. It's grown to more than two dozen locations in Indiana.

It offers quick oil changes in which people don't have to get out of their and wait in a waiting room with Styrofoam cups of coffee, well-leafed magazines and a television with a soap opera on low volume in the background. No appointment is necessary.

Take 5 offers a wide variety of motor oils, including Castrol, Mobil1 and Shell Rotella. It also offers other services like air filters, wiper blades and identifying the cause of a warning light that came on.

Both the Merrillville and Michigan City Take 5 Oil Change businesses are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

For more information call 708-838-2168 for the Michigan City store, call 219-750-9127 for the Merrillville store or visit take5oilchange.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Meijer seeks more diverse suppliers

Meijer seeks more diverse suppliers

Local companies could get a big break and be given the chance to stock their products at Meijer superstores around the Region and the greater Midwest.

New program to train welders

New program to train welders

 “Rather than working in silos there is both a want and need to collaborate to bring incremental change to our workforce.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Starbucks Appoints New CEO

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts