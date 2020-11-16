Talbert Manufacturing fined for safety violations for second time this year

Back in January, Talbert Manufacturing was fined $4,000 for not training powered industrial truck drivers on hazards, another $4,000 for not doing refresher training after an accident and another $4,000 for not examining trucks before each shift, potentially exposing workers to struck-by hazards, according to the state's safety order. The Indiana Department of Labor imposed a fourth $4,000 fine for modifying the truck's safety equipment and a penalty of $132,598 for the "serious and willful" violation of not taking the truck out of service until it was again restored to a safe operating condition.