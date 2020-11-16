 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Talbert Manufacturing fined for safety violations for second time this year
urgent

Talbert Manufacturing fined for safety violations for second time this year

{{featured_button_text}}
Women in NWI only earn an average of 66.9 percent of what men do, study finds

The Indiana State Capitol in Indianapolis.

 Times file

Talbert Manufacturing in Rensselaer was fined by the state for safety violations for the second time this year.

The Indiana Department of Labor recently fined the company $12,000 after finding three serious safety violations during an inspection.

In January, the state levied a $148,598 fine against the manufacturing firm for "serious and willful" safety violations Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspectors found after a worker's death in a struck-by fatality on the job in September. 

The business at 1628 W. State Road 114 in Rensselaer manufactures heavy-haul and specialized trailers for the manufacturing, renewable energy, aerospace, defense, and heavy construction sectors.

State inspectors visited the facility between May and July, according to the state's safety order. They determined that Talbert Manufacturing had not developed safety procedures for a metal bandsaw machine and that it had exposed employees to potential hazards while operating the machine, such as while changing the blade on the saw. Inspectors further found the metal bandsaw did not have effective guarding, putting workers at risk when closing the product intake door and performing other tasks with the equipment.

The three safety violations inspectors identified each resulted in $4,000 fine.

The company, which did not respond to messages requesting comment, can contest the state's findings, which also require it to take corrective action.

Back in January, Talbert Manufacturing was fined $4,000 for not training powered industrial truck drivers on hazards, another $4,000 for not doing refresher training after an accident and another $4,000 for not examining trucks before each shift, potentially exposing workers to struck-by hazards, according to the state's safety order. The Indiana Department of Labor imposed a fourth $4,000 fine for modifying the truck's safety equipment and a penalty of $132,598 for the "serious and willful" violation of not taking the truck out of service until it was again restored to a safe operating condition.

A new state law that went into effect in 2019 increased the maximum penalty the state can impose to $132,598 for a worker death, if it was determined the employer knowingly violating safety regulations.

Gallery: 2018 Workers safety memorial

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts