Talbert Manufacturing fined $148,598 for 'serious and willful' safety violations after worker death

Talbert Manufacturing was fined $148,598 by the state for "serious and willful" safety violations after a worker's death on the job in September.
A worker died in a struck-by fatality at the factory in Rensselaer, Indiana Department of Labor spokeswoman Stephanie McFarland said. She could not confirm if it was Michael Lee “Mike” Elston, a lead welder and 41-year employee of Talbert Manufacturing, whose obituary said he died unexpectedly in Rensselaer on Sept. 11 last year, a day before the state opened a safety investigation into the company.
Talbert manufactures heavy-haul and specialized trailers for the renewable energy, aerospace, defense, manufacturing and heavy construction sectors at its facility at 1628 W. State Road 114 in Rensselaer.
Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigators found the company committed five serious safety violations during inspections that took place last September, including one that knowingly violated workplace safety regulations, according to the state's safety order.
The company was fined $4,000 for not training powered industrial truck drivers on struck-by hazards, $4,000 for not providing refresher training after an accident and $4,000 for potentially exposing workers to a struck-by hazard by not examining trucks prior to each shift, according to the safety order. The Indiana Department of Labor assessed another $4,000 fine for altering the truck's safety equipment, including by moving the horn button from steering column to next to the operators' knee height by the door.
All of those were deemed serious safety violations by state inspectors.
Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigators also imposed a penalty of $132,598 for the "serious and willful" violation of not taking the truck out of service until it was restored to a safe operating condition.
"Employees were exposed to struck-by hazards due to powered industrial trucks being operated when in need of repair of items such as, but not limited to, improperly functioning horns," according to the state's safety order.
A new state law that went into effect last year increased the maximum penalty to $132,598 for a worker death that followed an employer knowingly violating safety regulations, McFarland said.
The company did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.