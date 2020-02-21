Talbert Manufacturing fined $148,598 for 'serious and willful' safety violations after worker death

Talbert Manufacturing was fined $148,598 by the state for "serious and willful" safety violations after a worker's death on the job in September.

A worker died in a struck-by fatality at the factory in Rensselaer, Indiana Department of Labor spokeswoman Stephanie McFarland said. She could not confirm if it was Michael Lee “Mike” Elston, a lead welder and 41-year employee of Talbert Manufacturing, whose obituary said he died unexpectedly in Rensselaer on Sept. 11 last year, a day before the state opened a safety investigation into the company.

Talbert manufactures heavy-haul and specialized trailers for the renewable energy, aerospace, defense, manufacturing and heavy construction sectors at its facility at 1628 W. State Road 114 in Rensselaer.

Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigators found the company committed five serious safety violations during inspections that took place last September, including one that knowingly violated workplace safety regulations, according to the state's safety order.