Tamburitzans to perform traditional Eastern European song and dance in Munster

The Tamburitzans will perform traditional Eastern European folk dance and music at a show in Munster Sunday.

The Pittsburgh-based dance troupe will perform Symbols: The Awakening at 2 p.m. Sunday at Munster High School at 8808 Columbia Ave. in Munster.

Billed as America’s longest-running live stage production, the Tamburitzans perform an "elaborate live stage production that transports audiences to the heart of intriguing international cultures from around the globe."

"Dedicated to perpetuating international cultural heritage, the ensemble delivers a high caliber multi-media showcase," the Tamburitzans said in a press release. "This season’s ensemble features 25 passionate young professionals in a vibrant and energetic production featuring festive costumes, bold visuals, daring acrobatics and musical variety for the whole family."

Based out of Duquesne University in the Eastern European melting pot of Pittsburgh, the multicultural song and dance company has been performing for more than eight decades. They tout "a memorable experience like no other."

"Through music, song, and dance Symbols: The Awakening showcases beauty and brilliance of traditions from around the globe," the Tamburitzans said in a press release. "Woven as a tapestry of Croatian, Georgian, Nordic, Serbian, Polish, Italian and Bulgarian cultures, audiences will be transported to folk celebrations through intricate choreography, mesmerizing music and unique voices."

Tickets range from $28 to $42.

For more information or tickets, search for the Tamburitzans and Munster on eventbrite.com.

