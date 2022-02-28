 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Target raising starting wages to $15 to $24 an hour amid tight labor market

Target raising starting wages to $15 to $24 an hour amid tight labor market

A Target store in Manchester, Connecticut, advertises employment opportunities. Workers at Target stores and distribution centers could see starting wages as high as $24 an hour this year, the retailer said Monday.

 TED SHAFFREY, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Target is raising its starting pay to $15 to $24 per hour amid a pandemic-triggered labor shortage that's put upward pressure on wages across Northwest Indiana and the nation.

The Minneapolis-based big-box retailer has stores in Munster, Highland, St. John, Merrillville, Valparaiso and Homewood. It raised its starting pay to $15 an hour in 2017 following years of activism from unions and labor activists asking for a living wage.

With the latest increase, Target said it is likely to end up "a wage leader in every market where it operates." The exact amount of pay will vary by market.

“Our team is at the heart of our strategy and success, and their energy and resilience keep us at the forefront of meeting the changing needs of our guests year after year. We continuously listen to our team members to understand what’s most important to them, then use the feedback to make investments that meet their needs across different career and life stages,” said Melissa Kremer, chief human resources officer at Target.

“We want all team members to be better off for working at Target, and years of investments in our culture of care, meaningful pay, expanded health care benefits and opportunities for growth have been essential to helping our team members build rewarding careers.”

Such investments are becoming more common in a competitive labor market. Notre Dame Federal Credit Union, for instance, recently raised its starting wages to $17 an hour. Many fast-food restaurants have been touting higher starting pay on their help wanted signs, such as $12 an hour at the Rensselaer McDonald's.

"The labor market has undergone a dramatic shift. As part of the 'Great Reassessment' of work many workers are now less willing to work in customer-facing in-person service-based jobs, which describes much of the retail sector," Indiana University assistant professor of economics Micah Pollak said. "With the tight labor market, retail firms need to find ways to make jobs more attractive to workers in ways that go beyond simply offering higher pay."

Target plans to invest $300 million more in its employees this year. The retail giant will offer faster access to health care for hourly employees, expanded access for comprehensive health care benefits for anyone who works 25 hours per week and reduced enrollment waiting periods. Employees will be able to get health care benefits three to nine months sooner.

The Fortune 500 company, one of the largest retailers in the United States, is adding other benefits, including faster access to 401(k) plans, enhanced fertility coverage, new wellness offerings and virtual physical therapy at no cost.

Over the past five years, Target has added benefits like adoption and surrogacy reimbursement, paid family leave and a debt-free education assistance program. It also offers all employees virtual doctor visits, mental health counseling and online wellness resources.



