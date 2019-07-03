Target spending $1.1 million on extensive renovation of Highland store

Target has been doing sweeping renovations of its Highland big-box store in the Highland Grove outdoor shopping mall.
Highland Building Commissioner Ken Mika said the Minneapolis-based retailer was pumping $1.1 million into remodeling the 117,000-square-foot store at 10451 Indianapolis Blvd., which is an anchor at the shopping center.
It's the single largest store at the popular 540,932-square-foot center at Indianapolis Boulevard and Main Street at the border of Highland and Schererville.
Target has been renovating its stores nationwide to give them a more contemporary "next-generation" look.
"Target has increased our investment to reimagine more than 1,000 stores by the end of 2020, and will continue remodeling many stores beyond that timeframe across the country, to enhance the guest experience with the next generation of store design," Target spokeswoman Liz Hancock said.
"The reimagined stores will feature Target’s most ambitious store redesign to date, featuring modern design elements and bringing more technology and digital experiences to our stores to make shopping in store and online even easier and more inspiring for our guests."
Target is adding a nursing space for the convenience of new moms and updating the order pickup and guest service counter so customers can pick up online orders more quickly.
The store will feature more modern decor, new fixtures, dynamic merchandise displays, additional mannequins and new LED lights "to create a shopping experience for guests that is both hip and cool, warm and inviting," Hancock said.