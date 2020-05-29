Target, Walmart outbox department stores in reshaped world

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

NEW YORK — The future of the post-pandemic retail economy in the U.S. looks both boxy and digital.

The pandemic is dividing the industry into potential winners and losers, with Wall Street looking more favorably at e-commerce retailers and companies with well-established online sales.

That means potentially a lost year for Macy's and Nordstrom, while Walmart, Target and Amazon keep growing, analysts say.

The most obvious reason that big-box stores are weathering the economic storm better than department store competitors is that Target and Walmart have remained open, while mall-based retailers like Macy's were forced to close.

The sheer size of the big-box competitors, offering everything from food to clothing, helped qualify them as essential businesses that were allowed to continue trading.

Customers still wary about heading into crowds might even consider the big-box stores, with their signature open layout and wide aisles, as a more comfortable place to shop.

Meanwhile, after years of building up solid distribution networks and digital sales they've also made it easier for people to order and pickup items or have them shipped directly to their homes.