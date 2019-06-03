A tariff could take some of the bang out of fireworks sales in the Region in future years, potentially making some of the "buy one, get six free" promotions financially unfeasible.
The Trump administration seeks to impose tariffs of 25% on a number of Chinese goods, including fireworks. The problem is that more than 95% of the fireworks sold in the United States come from China, according to the American Pyrotechnics Association.
China has a near monopoly on the aerials, Roman candles and rockets sold at the 100 or so firework stores in Northwest Indiana. Local fireworks store owners worry a tariff will raise prices and put a damper on sales, possibly depressing some of the "fireworks tourism" Northwest Indiana sees every summer from neighboring Illinois and Michigan.
"People only have so much disposable income and it's the time of year that gas prices are highest," said Brian Krupinski, manager of Boomtown USA in Merrillville. "People have to buy gas. They don't have to buy fireworks."
Tariffs likely wouldn't raise prices for consumers until next year because stores are already stocked up with enough inventory to make it through this Fourth of July season, Krupinski said.
The fireworks industry — which accounts for an estimated $900 million in consumer sales nationwide — is lobbying for an exemption to the tariffs.
"It’s important to understand that our only source for nearly all of today’s consumer fireworks is China," the National Fireworks Association said in a statement. "With the regulatory and wage environment in America today, very little if any consumer fireworks can be produced here. This proposed tariff is an excise tax resulting in an estimated $200 million in increased cost for the consumer at the point of sale."
The National Fireworks Association is urging consumers to pressure elected officials to oppose what it's calling the "#BoomTax."
"The distributors and retailers who deal in fireworks around the Fourth of July are primarily small family-run businesses and nonprofit organizations," the National Fireworks Association said in a statement. "The fireworks stands and tents we either operate or sell to in grocery store parking lots and on the roadsides serve as fundraising opportunities for organizations like school boosters, churches and veterans’ organizations. This unfair tax will raise the cost of firework devices significantly, hurting the very organizations that make up the fabric of America."
Greg Shelton, owner of the Shelton Fireworks chain that includes a warehouse off Interstate 94 in Porter, said no one has made fireworks in the United States since the early 2000s.
"The United States is too litigious and there's too much over-regulation," he said. "Production won't come back just because of the Chinese tariffs. There are government agency restraints. The manufacturing is very dangerous. I can't ever see it produced here again."
China might be able to lower its production costs so that consumers don't feel the full brunt of the 25% increases, Shelton said.
But stores will be forced to raise prices if a tariff gets slapped on fireworks, said Greg Kaplan, the owner of the Krazy Kaplans fireworks store chain in Northwest Indiana.
"If the tariffs hold, it will have a huge impact on pricing," he said. "We sure can't take 25% as retailers and would have to pass that onto the consumers."
Kaplan said he understood that the administration wanted to reduce the trade deficit and preserve American manufacturing jobs but said a fireworks tariff could hurt sales.
"When the price of a gallon of gas goes up, people are screaming and yelling," he said. "A 25% tariff will hurt fireworks sales nationwide."
Consumers have gotten more educated about prices because of the proliferation of fireworks stores in the area and from buying fireworks for Independence Day year and year out, Krupinski said.
"The first year or two or three will impact sales somewhat," he said. "But after that people will get used to it, and it will be commonplace to pay the higher prices. China dominates the market, and it's always been that way."