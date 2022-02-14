 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tate's Place in Portage temporarily closes after a 'devastating' water leak

  • Updated
Tate's Place in Portage is shown.

 Provided

Tate's Place, a popular breakfast and lunch restaurant in Portage, temporarily closed for the foreseeable future after a water leak.

The restaurant at 3051 Willowcreek Road sustained significant water damage, which is common when pipes freeze in winter temperatures.

"Due to a unforeseen circumstances we will be closed until further notice," Tate's Place posted online. "After business hours we had a devastating water leak making it impossible to open, or determine an opening date."

Extensive renovations will be required after the damage gets cleaned up at Tate's Place.

"Many items in the restaurant will be replaced. Changes are coming big and small. We are trying to see the positive in this, and are excited for the developing new look that you will see over the next few months," Tate's Place posted on Facebook. "We plan to have a solid opening date next week, and more information to come. We do plan to open while under construction in some areas. Again thank you for your patience and continued support."

The restaurant serves traditional American cuisine for breakfast and lunch, including daily chalkboard specials. The menu includes skillets, omelets, griddles, waffles, eggs, country-fried steak, biscuits and gravy and old-fashioned oats. 

For lunch, Tate's Place offers salads, soups, chili, clubs, open-faced sandwiches, burgers, hot dogs, paninis, Italian beef, grilled cheese, smokehouse chicken and the "Portage Cheese Steak." 

For more information or updates, call (219) 764-8283, email tatesplace@frontier.com or find the business on Facebook.

