Tattoo artist manages to ink deal with Highland to open town's first studio

HIGHLAND — The town's first tattoo studio will start inking customers this year.
Veteran Tina Brenda, an Army National Guard member who became a tattoo artist, persuaded town officials to make an exception to a 20-year-old ordinance that required tattoo artists to be medical doctors, effectively banning tattooing within town limits. She got a zoning variance after gathering 2,300 signatures on a petition and pleading her case to the Town Council.
She plans to open Nephilim Studios downtown this year.
Brenda currently works at A Darker Path Tattoo Studio, which was the first tattoo studio to open in Schererville after a restrictive ordinance long prohibited tattoo parlors there.
"The place I'm working at had to do the same thing in Schererville," Brenda said. "In Highland, I had to jump through a lot of hoops to start my company. When I first approached the secretary last year she just told me Highland would never allow that. But they just approved amending the ordinance."
The town council recently voted 4-0-1 to approve a use variance to allow the tattoo parlor after the Advisory Board of Zoning Appeals initially gave an unfavorable recommendation.
"I would say that tattooing has become more mainstream and adding this tattoo shop to downtown Highland adds to the diversity of businesses located there," Highland Town Council President Roger Sheeman said.
Longtime downtown Highland business owner Jim Roumbos of Miles Books said it would be a welcome addition.
"It adds to the uniqueness of downtown," he said. "It's becoming gentrified. It's a unique downtown with a mix of businesses: coffee shops, bookstores, vintage resale shops and wonderful restaurants."
She hopes to open Nephilim Studios at 2716 Condit St. in late spring or early summer. It will offer private tattooing and also piercing.
"At first it was a little daunting," Brenda said of the process to get approval for the business. "But it was a gratifying experience to be able to change people's minds on the stigma of tattooing. Some people are closed-minded about tattoos even though they're super-accepted nowadays."
She is taking over a storefront that was just being used for storage in downtown Highland.
"The downtown is super quaint," she said. "They're trying to make it more like an arts district. There are murals painted on a lot of walls, and they're looking for art businesses and small businesses to go up. This is a good fit."
Brenda has been tattooing for six years. She previously served in the Indiana Army National Guard, where she worked in human resources in Gary.
"I was always into art, and I was in the Army when the light bulb went off," she said.
After helping design tattoos, she went into tattooing as a vocation after leaving the service.
"It's permanent art that gives people the chance to express themselves," she said. "I like working in this type of medium."
She describes her work as eclectic.
"I dabble in everything," she said. "I'm inspired by florals and animals and like to work in black and gray."
Nephilim Studios will start out with just Brenda tattooing clients by appointment. She may take on more tattoo artists in the future if they mesh well with her.
"I want to create a space for all creatives," she said. "I want to make it just like an art collective and have a photo studio for my photography friend."
The business' name refers to fallen angels.
"It's ironic," she said. "It started out as a joke. Every now and then I've been pitted against extremely close-minded religious people and I've heard them refer to people with tattoos as demons and devil worshipers."
She hopes to create a more accepting space.
"It's going to be a welcoming environment, high-end and welcoming," she said.
She expects it will be a destination that will draw people into town.
"I started out in LaPorte and have regulars who have been following me," she said. "I've had Army friends come from Seattle and Reno just to get tattooed by me. It's a huge relief it was allowed. I was screaming. I'm just super happy about that."
Nephilim Studios will be open by appointment from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit tinabrenda@nephilimstudios.org.