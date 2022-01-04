Tattoo artist manages to ink deal with Highland to open town's first studio

"I was always into art, and I was in the Army when the light bulb went off," she said.

After helping design tattoos, she went into tattooing as a vocation after leaving the service.

"It's permanent art that gives people the chance to express themselves," she said. "I like working in this type of medium."

She describes her work as eclectic.

"I dabble in everything," she said. "I'm inspired by florals and animals and like to work in black and gray."

Nephilim Studios will start out with just Brenda tattooing clients by appointment. She may take on more tattoo artists in the future if they mesh well with her.

"I want to create a space for all creatives," she said. "I want to make it just like an art collective and have a photo studio for my photography friend."

The business' name refers to fallen angels.

"It's ironic," she said. "It started out as a joke. Every now and then I've been pitted against extremely close-minded religious people and I've heard them refer to people with tattoos as demons and devil worshipers."