Tavern on Main raises money for Franciscan Health’s Center of Hope

Tavern on Main on the historic Old Lake County Courthouse in downtown Crown Point raised $700 to help survivors of violence, trauma and sexual abuse.

The craft bar and restaurant at 136 S. Main St. recently hosted a Give Back Tuesday event. Owners John and Miranda O'Block donated 10% of all dine-in and carryout sales for the Franciscan Health Crown Point Center of Hope program.

It provides a safe environment for survivors of violence and sexual abuse in Indiana, which has the second highest child abuse rate in the nation.

“The Franciscan Health Foundation is truly thankful for John and Miranda and their generous support of our Center of Hope,” said Rick Peltier, executive director of the Franciscan Health Foundation. “This program holds a special place in my heart, and we are grateful for community partners like the O’Blocks for their compassionate care and dedication to making a difference for those most in need.”

The money will go to provision of care to aid in the emotional, physical and spiritual healing of sexual and physical assault victims. The Center of Hope employs sexual assault nurse examiners who are on call 24/7 to care for patients on site so they don't need to be more for more examination.

They receive special training, including in cultural sensitivity, injury identification, evidence preservation, forensic photography, forensic documentation, courtroom testimony and the long-term effects of sexual violence.

“We’re very fortunate to be able to make this donation,” Miranda O’Block said. “Giving back to the community is what I like to do most and we wouldn’t be able to do it without everyone’s support.”

Pete Monger of Rothschild Agency, Inc. in Merrillville, who serves on the Franciscan Health Foundation’s board, linked the O'Blocks to the fundraising opportunity.

“Franciscan has so many opportunities to give to the community,” Monger said. “I’m glad to be part of the team and to share those opportunities with others to help these programs grow.”

The donation will help provide pediatric abuse training and treasure chest items for children, Center of Hope Coordinator Michelle Resendez said.

“It takes a community to protect our children,” Resendez said. “Knowing business owners and community members care about the crimes that are happening is a start to helping to end the violence.”

For more information, visit www.franciscanhealthfoundation.org or call 219-661-3401.