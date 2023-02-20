The first legislative proposal approved by the 2023 General Assembly, and headed to the governor to be signed into law, will enable some Indiana businesses to pay less in taxes to the federal government.

Under federal law, businesses are entitled to deduct state tax payments from their federal tax liability — a deduction that's unlimited for businesses that pay income tax as corporations, which typically are large companies.

But for corporations where the owners or shareholders pay their own individual income taxes, such as LLCs and S Corps, the federal government limits the state and local tax deduction to $10,000.

Senate Enrolled Act 2 changes how the latter corporations are taxed at the state level, allowing them to also claim an unlimited deduction for state tax payments on their federal tax returns, saving a collective total of $50 million a year without reducing state revenues.

The measure, once enacted by the governor, is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2022, providing immediate tax benefits to eligible Indiana businesses.

