TCU acquires New Buffalo Savings Bank

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Teachers Credit Union has completed its acquisition of New Buffalo Savings Bank for $20 million, the first acquisition of a bank in its 89-year history.

South Bend-based TCU, which has branches in Hammond, Gary, St. John, Chesterton and Valparaiso, is taking over the Southwest Michigan Bank with $111 million in assets and branches in New Buffalo, Sawyer and Three Oaks, Michigan, just across the state line in Harbor Country.

The branches have been rebranded as Teachers Credit Union branches, and New Buffalo Savings Bank customers are now TCU members.

“As we carry on New Buffalo Savings Bank’s legacy of exceptional service and community involvement, TCU is committed to working with our new members to ensure a seamless transition,” TCU President and CEO Paul Marsh said. “We’re excited to officially welcome New Buffalo Savings Bank clients into the TCU family and look forward to offering them the full suite of benefits that come with credit union membership.”