TCU acquires New Buffalo Savings Bank

Teachers Credit Union has completed its acquisition of New Buffalo Savings Bank for $20 million, the first acquisition of a bank in its 89-year history.
South Bend-based TCU, which has branches in Hammond, Gary, St. John, Chesterton and Valparaiso, is taking over the Southwest Michigan Bank with $111 million in assets and branches in New Buffalo, Sawyer and Three Oaks, Michigan, just across the state line in Harbor Country.
The branches have been rebranded as Teachers Credit Union branches, and New Buffalo Savings Bank customers are now TCU members.
“As we carry on New Buffalo Savings Bank’s legacy of exceptional service and community involvement, TCU is committed to working with our new members to ensure a seamless transition,” TCU President and CEO Paul Marsh said. “We’re excited to officially welcome New Buffalo Savings Bank clients into the TCU family and look forward to offering them the full suite of benefits that come with credit union membership.”
TCU is the largest credit union in the state of Indiana with $3.2 billion in assets. It has 300,000 members and 57 branches in Indiana and southwestern Michigan, an area where it is looking to grow.
