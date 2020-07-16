TCU honors businesses for adapting to the pandemic, including Scarpe in downtown Valpo

Teachers Credit Union is honoring businesses across Indiana for adapting to the coronavirus pandemic, including the Scarpe Italian restaurant in downtown Valparaiso.
South Bend-based TCU, the largest credit union in Indiana with $3.2 billion in assets and branches in Hammond, Gary, St. John, Chesterton and Valparaiso, gave $35,000 to the five winners of its TCU Innovate! Business Challenge, which highlights how businesses have adapted to unexpected and difficult pandemic conditions.
“The coronavirus pandemic has created economic conditions that have forced businesses and nonprofits to make unexpected adjustments — and this competition has highlighted just how well they have adapted,” TCU President and CEO Paul Marsh said. “Our business members have shown great innovation in their operations, products and services, and we’re proud to support some of the best ideas.”
Indianapolis-based Certell.org, which develops online courses and educational materials, won the top prize of $15,000 for how it evolved its business operations after COVID-19 resulted in stay-at-home orders in Indiana and across the world. The other four winners took home $5,000 each for how they met the challenge.
The other winners include South Bend-based auto suppliers Bamar Plastics, Sip & Share Wines in Indianapolis, and the Unity Gardens community gardens in South Bend.
“As hard as this time has been, it’s heartening to see how well our business members have navigated the economic crisis,” Marsh said. “Communities that work together will emerge stronger and TCU congratulates the Innovate! Business Challenge winners on their determination and creativity.”
The upscale Scarpe was forced to close to dining in less than a year after it opened.
“It all came to a screeching halt,” co-owner Chris Shoemaker said. “We basically had to shut down on March 15 and then we reopened on June 11. So, for three months we were closed.”
They reimagined their business to offer take-and-bake options they sold through Shoe's Pizzeria, which maintained a robust carryout business. They started selling lasagna, tiramisu and other dishes people could cook at home.
“We needed to innovate and evolve or our restaurant was going to die,” co-owner Katrina Shoemaker said. “It was a simple choice.”
They reached out to potential customers both old and new at the Valparaiso Market on Saturdays and through Facebook Live.
“We just tried to keep people engaged,” Adam Shoemaker said. "Our online presence and just showing people who we are and what we do here has brought in some new people.”
For more information, visit tcunet.com/businesschallenge or restaurantscarpe.com.
