TCU honors businesses for adapting to the pandemic, including Scarpe in downtown Valpo

“As hard as this time has been, it’s heartening to see how well our business members have navigated the economic crisis,” Marsh said. “Communities that work together will emerge stronger and TCU congratulates the Innovate! Business Challenge winners on their determination and creativity.”

The upscale Scarpe was forced to close to dining in less than a year after it opened.

“It all came to a screeching halt,” co-owner Chris Shoemaker said. “We basically had to shut down on March 15 and then we reopened on June 11. So, for three months we were closed.”

They reimagined their business to offer take-and-bake options they sold through Shoe's Pizzeria, which maintained a robust carryout business. They started selling lasagna, tiramisu and other dishes people could cook at home.

“We needed to innovate and evolve or our restaurant was going to die,” co-owner Katrina Shoemaker said. “It was a simple choice.”

They reached out to potential customers both old and new at the Valparaiso Market on Saturdays and through Facebook Live.

“We just tried to keep people engaged,” Adam Shoemaker said. "Our online presence and just showing people who we are and what we do here has brought in some new people.”