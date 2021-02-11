TCU president named to Credit Union National Association board

Teachers Credit Union President Paul Marsh was named to the influential Credit Union National Association board.
Marsh runs the South Bend-based credit union that has branches in Hammond, Gary, Whiting, Chesterton, Crown Point, and New Buffalo and Three Oaks, Michigan. The $3.9 billion financial institution is the largest in Indiana with 300,000 members and 60 branches.
He was elected to serve as an at-large national member of the board for the financial services trade association that represents the credit union industry and the 120 million members of credit unions nationwide.
“We are pleased to welcome these credit union leaders to the CUNA board, and we value the wealth of knowledge and experience that they bring to the association,” CUNA President and CEO Jim Nussle said. “They are joining CUNA at a critical time for the credit union movement as we help our communities recover from the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic."
At a meeting March 2, Marsh will become one of 24 directors on the board that advocates on behalf of credit unions across the country.
“I have devoted my career to credit unions because I am committed to the philosophy we all share of serving our members and improving our communities,” Marsh said. “I’m thrilled for the opportunity to work with the CUNA Board to strengthen the role credit unions play in promoting economic security and financial well-being.”
Marsh also serves on the board of South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce and as executive committee member of the Indiana Youth Institute’s Board of Directors. He has been active with community causes and other credit union trade associations, including Callahan & Associates, Members Development Corporation, PSCU and the World Council of Credit Unions.
“Credit unions are vital community institutions,” Marsh said. “As we innovate to provide efficient digital tools, our ability to meet members’ individual needs with personal, local service will remain our defining characteristic.”