TCU president named to Credit Union National Association board

Teachers Credit Union President Paul Marsh was named to the influential Credit Union National Association board.

Marsh runs the South Bend-based credit union that has branches in Hammond, Gary, Whiting, Chesterton, Crown Point, and New Buffalo and Three Oaks, Michigan. The $3.9 billion financial institution is the largest in Indiana with 300,000 members and 60 branches.

He was elected to serve as an at-large national member of the board for the financial services trade association that represents the credit union industry and the 120 million members of credit unions nationwide.

“We are pleased to welcome these credit union leaders to the CUNA board, and we value the wealth of knowledge and experience that they bring to the association,” CUNA President and CEO Jim Nussle said. “They are joining CUNA at a critical time for the credit union movement as we help our communities recover from the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic."

At a meeting March 2, Marsh will become one of 24 directors on the board that advocates on behalf of credit unions across the country.