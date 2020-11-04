Teachers Credit Union hires its first diversity director

Teachers Credit Union, Indiana's largest credit union, has hired its first director of diversity, equity and inclusion.

South Bend-based TCU, which has more than $3.2 billion in assets and branches in Hammond, Gary, St. John, Chesterton and Valparaiso, appointed Jackie Rucker to the newly created role.

Rucker has worked as president of J.B. Rucker & Associates for two decades, providing consulting on diversity and leadership development. She previously served as diversity manager and management development specialist with Beacon Health System and as associate director of community relations at the University of Notre Dame, where she oversaw its Center for Arts & Culture in downtown South Bend.

A graduate of Notre Dame and Indiana University South Bend, she is now pursuing a Ph.D. in higher education leadership at Indiana State University. She serves as president of the Indiana Association of Blacks in Higher Education, as a board member of South Bend’s Salvation Army Kroc Center, and as past president of the Rebuilding Together nonprofit.