Teachers Credit Union hires its first diversity director

Teachers Credit Union, Indiana's largest credit union, has hired its first director of diversity, equity and inclusion.
South Bend-based TCU, which has more than $3.2 billion in assets and branches in Hammond, Gary, St. John, Chesterton and Valparaiso, appointed Jackie Rucker to the newly created role.
Rucker has worked as president of J.B. Rucker & Associates for two decades, providing consulting on diversity and leadership development. She previously served as diversity manager and management development specialist with Beacon Health System and as associate director of community relations at the University of Notre Dame, where she oversaw its Center for Arts & Culture in downtown South Bend.
A graduate of Notre Dame and Indiana University South Bend, she is now pursuing a Ph.D. in higher education leadership at Indiana State University. She serves as president of the Indiana Association of Blacks in Higher Education, as a board member of South Bend’s Salvation Army Kroc Center, and as past president of the Rebuilding Together nonprofit.
“Jackie is an advocate for sustained, meaningful change with deep ties across the community,” TCU President and CEO Paul Marsh said. “Her expertise and dedication will only strengthen TCU’s commitment to increase diversity and inclusion in our workforce and provide equitable member service.”
In her new role, Rucker is tasked with helping TCU leadership develop a strategy for hiring and retaining a diverse workforce, promoting an inclusive environment, and serving its members equitably. She also will build upon TCU's cultural competence initiatives aimed at making a positive impact on the communities it serves.
