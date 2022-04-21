 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Teachers Credit Union named an SBA lender

  • 0
TCU named an SBA lender

Teachers Credit Union representatives at a job fair in Noblesville. 

 Joseph S. Pete

The U.S. Small Business Administration named Teachers Credit Union an SBA lender.

The South Bend-based credit union, the largest credit union based in Indiana, has Northwest Indiana branches in Hammond, St. John, Chesterton and Valparaiso. TCU said the new partnership will enable it to offer a wide range of commercial loans to entrepreneurs and small business owners across its service area, including in Northwest Indiana.

It now will be able to offer SBA-backed financing to help people start, expand or grow their businesses.

“We are excited to welcome TCU as an SBA Lender,” Indiana District Director Stacey Poynter said. “With an SBA guaranty backing their commercial loan, entrepreneurs have greater opportunities to start, grow and expand a small business and live out their American dream.”

TCU said it will be able to become more efficient as a result of the affiliation. It will be able to process 7(a) loans in a day or two instead of weeks.

People are also reading…

“We are very pleased to be able to broaden our commercial portfolio by partnering with the SBA,” said Dick Sauerman, vice president of commercial lending at TCU. “As an SBA lender, TCU will be able to provide our members with more efficient and comprehensive service, something on which our organization prides itself.”

Teachers Credit Union has more than $4 billion in assets and more than 306,000 members. Founded in 1931, it now has 55 branches strewn across Indiana and southwestern Michigan.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What to do with a tax refund and what to avoid

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts