Teachers Credit Union named an SBA lender

The U.S. Small Business Administration named Teachers Credit Union an SBA lender.

The South Bend-based credit union, the largest credit union based in Indiana, has Northwest Indiana branches in Hammond, St. John, Chesterton and Valparaiso. TCU said the new partnership will enable it to offer a wide range of commercial loans to entrepreneurs and small business owners across its service area, including in Northwest Indiana.

It now will be able to offer SBA-backed financing to help people start, expand or grow their businesses.

“We are excited to welcome TCU as an SBA Lender,” Indiana District Director Stacey Poynter said. “With an SBA guaranty backing their commercial loan, entrepreneurs have greater opportunities to start, grow and expand a small business and live out their American dream.”

TCU said it will be able to become more efficient as a result of the affiliation. It will be able to process 7(a) loans in a day or two instead of weeks.

“We are very pleased to be able to broaden our commercial portfolio by partnering with the SBA,” said Dick Sauerman, vice president of commercial lending at TCU. “As an SBA lender, TCU will be able to provide our members with more efficient and comprehensive service, something on which our organization prides itself.”

Teachers Credit Union has more than $4 billion in assets and more than 306,000 members. Founded in 1931, it now has 55 branches strewn across Indiana and southwestern Michigan.

