Teachers Credit Union has named Nancy Engelmann chief human resources officer.

The South Bend-based credit union has branches in St. John, Hammond, Gary, Whiting, Chesterton and Valparaiso.

Engelmann has served in human resource leadership positions and management consulting roles for PricewaterhouseCoopers, Automatic Data Processing, Baxter Healthcare, Sears Holdings Corp., Alliant Credit Union and recently for Takeda, a multinational biopharmaceutical company that supplies plasma-derived therapies.

In her new role, she will lead the credit union's human resources professionals, oversee talent management and drive its people-first strategy.

“We’re pleased that Nancy has joined the TCU team,” said Jason M. Osterhage, president and CEO of TCU. “Talent acquisition and development is a key priority in TCU’s long-term strategy. We are now on a journey to become an award-winning workplace widely known for cultivating talent and developing leadership. Nancy has broad experience in building and implementing comprehensive talent management strategies and we’re excited for her to lead the HR team on this journey.”

She's a Chicago native who earned a bachelor's degree from Elmhurst College in suburban Chicago and an MBA from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.

Teachers Credit Union is Indiana’s largest Credit Union with about $5 billion in assets and more than 50 branches in Indiana and Southwest Michigan just across the border from Northwest Indiana. Founded in 1931 to serve educators, it's swelled to more than 300,000 members.

