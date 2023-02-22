Teachers Credit Union, the largest credit union in the state of Indiana, has named Angie Dvorak its new Chief Marketing + Growth Officer.

Dvorak was previously vice president of marketing for the credit union, which has branches in St. John, Hammond, Gary, Whiting, Chesterton and Valparaiso.

She will oversee branding, marketing, advertising, community engagement and member acquisition in the executive role. She'll also be tasked with developing strategy, product design and member experience.

‘We’re pleased to announce Angie’s appointment as our new Chief Marketing + Growth Officer,” said Jason M. Osterhage, president and CEO of TCU. “Angie has a proven track record of vision and innovation and in this role, she will have the opportunity to help build excitement around our brand as she works to grow our base of engaged and active members. She has impressively orchestrated TCU’s marketing efforts for the past six years and with her leadership, we are looking forward to further strengthening our presence in the marketplace.”

Dvorak joined Teachers Credit Union in 2017 and was promoted to vice president in 2018. She led the credit union's marketing and communications while also supporting the TCU Foundation's marketing.

Dvorak previously spent nine years at 1st Source Bank, where she served as vice president of public relations. She also worked in the Indiana Statehouse, earned her bachelor's and master's degrees from Indiana University and got an MBA from the University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business.