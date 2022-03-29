Teachers Credit Union names new CEO

Teachers Credit Union has named a new president and CEO.

The financial institution, which is the largest credit union headquartered in Indiana, placed Jason Osterhage at the helm. He will oversee the bank's day-to-day operations and well as its pursuit of its strategic goals.

The South Bend-based credit union has branches in Whiting, Gary, Hammond, Merrillville, St. John, Chesterton and Valparaiso.

Osterhage has worked in the financial services sector for 17 years, most recently serving as executive vice president and chief operating officer at Texas Dow Employees Credit Union in Houston.

“Jason’s extensive management experience in the credit union industry makes him the ideal choice to lead our experienced executive team. Throughout his career, Jason has accumulated valuable expertise that applies to all facets of our organization, and we’re excited to see the new perspective he will bring to the credit union,” said Dr. Vincent Henderson, chairman of the TCU board of directors. “We’re proud of all TCU has accomplished in recent years and we’re confident that Jason will provide the leadership necessary to continue that momentum into the future.”

Osterhage started his career at Delta Community Credit Union in Atlanta, where he oversaw lending, corporate strategy, program management, human resources and enterprise data analytics.

He became chief lending executive at Alliant Credit Union in Chicago in 2012. During his nine years there, he led the bank's digital transformation and oversaw lending, product strategy, member experience, retirement services and wealth services.

At Texas Dow Employees Credit Union, he was tasked with managing revenue, member service and other market-facing operations.

In his new role, he will oversee Indiana's largest credit union. Teachers Credit Union has $4 billion in assets, more than 306,000 members and 57 branches in Indiana and Southwest Michigan.

Founded in 1931, it offers a full range of financial services like checking, savings, mortgages, commercial loans and credit cards.

For more information, visit tcunet.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.