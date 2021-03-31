Teachers Credit Union names new manager of Northwest Indiana branches

Teachers Credit Union named a new area manager to oversee its Northwest Indiana branches.

The South Bend-based financial institution selected Carrie Upchurch to manage its branches in St. John, Gary, Hammond, Whiting and Chesterton.

The IUPUI graduate has worked in the banking industry for 15 years, serving as branch manager of the Teachers Credit Union branch in St. John for five years.

"She is active in the community, serving on the board of the St. John-Dyer Chamber of Commerce and on a leadership committee with the American Heart Association," Teachers Credit Union said in a news release. "Carrie is a past president of the Highland-Griffith Chamber of Commerce, and she has volunteered regularly with Habitat for Humanity."

Dating back to 1931, Teachers Credit Union is the largest credit union in Northwest Indiana with more than 306,000 members across Indiana and Southwest Michigan, where it has branches in nearby New Buffalo and Three Oaks. The credit union offers a full range of financial services such as checking, savings accounts, mortgage lending, credit cards, insurance and investments at its 57 locations.

For more information, visit tcunet.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.