Teachers Credit Union provides workers with $2,000 inflation fighter bonuses

Teachers Credit Union has provided most of its employees a $2,000 "inflation fighter" bonus.

The credit union, the largest in Indiana, has branches in Gary, Hammond, Whiting, Merrillville, St. John, Chesterton and Valparaiso.

The South Bend-based financial institution awarded $1.3 million in profit-sharing bonuses meant to counteract inflation to most of its employees. Inflation has been at record highs and reached 7.7% year-over-year for the previous 12 months at the end of October, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Teachers Credit Union gave the inflation fighter bonuses to most of its 800 employees, both full-time and part-time. It wanted to help those most impacted by the current economic conditions and show a commitment to its workforce, especially "during such an unusual and challenging year."

“We granted this bonus, first and foremost, to thank our employees for all they do,” said Jason M. Osterhage, president and CEO of TCU. “And secondly, this past year has been a difficult one for people trying to afford everyday life. Our 2022 business performance gave us the capacity to provide a little extra support to employees when they can really use it. TCU employees work hard to provide heart-felt service to our members every day, so we’re pleased to show them some heartfelt gratitude in return.”