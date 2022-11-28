 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story urgent

Teachers Credit Union provides workers with $2,000 inflation fighter bonuses

  • 0
Teachers Credit Union provides workers with $2,000 inflation fighter bonuses

Teachers Credit Union representatives at a job fair in Noblesville. 

 Joseph S. Pete

Teachers Credit Union has provided most of its employees a $2,000 "inflation fighter" bonus.

The credit union, the largest in Indiana, has branches in Gary, Hammond, Whiting, Merrillville, St. John, Chesterton and Valparaiso.

The South Bend-based financial institution awarded $1.3 million in profit-sharing bonuses meant to counteract inflation to most of its employees. Inflation has been at record highs and reached 7.7% year-over-year for the previous 12 months at the end of October, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Teachers Credit Union gave the inflation fighter bonuses to most of its 800 employees, both full-time and part-time. It wanted to help those most impacted by the current economic conditions and show a commitment to its workforce, especially "during such an unusual and challenging year."

People are also reading…

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

“We granted this bonus, first and foremost, to thank our employees for all they do,” said Jason M. Osterhage, president and CEO of TCU. “And secondly, this past year has been a difficult one for people trying to afford everyday life. Our 2022 business performance gave us the capacity to provide a little extra support to employees when they can really use it. TCU employees work hard to provide heart-felt service to our members every day, so we’re pleased to show them some heartfelt gratitude in return.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk is still the world's richest man despite losing $100 billion in 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts