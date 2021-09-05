Teamster driver files National Labor Relations Board charges against Pepsi, union

The drivers had not gone on strike since 1994, but some would potentially face reduced take-home pay in four years since their compensation is tied to how far they drive and how many deliveries they make. About 107 agreed to return to work after some quit and found other jobs as the strike dragged on. A majority of the retaining workers agreed to the new four-year contract.

Albano filed charges after the strike when one day at work a non-union driver hauled a load he would have taken to South Bend, costing him $110.

"I was told there was no more work," he said. "They told me to go home."

Even though the strike has been resolved, Pepsi still employs many nonunion drivers, who union workers typically call scabs, to haul loads, which costs union drivers income, Albano said.