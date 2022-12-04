Teamsters dig in for prolonged fight against compulsory overtime: 'We aren't asking for the world here'

LAPORTE — The Teamsters union is digging in for a prolonged fight against mandatory overtime and 60-hour workweeks at MonoSol's plant in LaPorte.

Workers were locked out of the plant in the Thomas Rose Industrial Park in LaPorte on Wednesday in anticipation of a strike after the two sides failed to reach an agreement after weeks of negotiation and the expiration of the previous four-year contract.

Teamsters Local 135 President-elect Dustin Roach said the union is resolved and prepared to wait it out as long as it takes to reach a fair deal. The union is sitting on millions of dollars in cash, is lining up temporary health insurance for its members and getting help from other union locals across the country.

“Our members work extremely hard for MonoSol, but this company needs to hire more people and treat its employees better — period,” Roach said. “Teamsters shouldn’t have to suffer because of the employer’s chronic understaffing. MonoSol management is operating this company off the backs of hardworking people, and our members deserve respect and fair treatment on the job.”

Teamsters Local 120 from Minneapolis sent a semi-trailer truck. Teamsters Local 89 from Louisville brought the inflatable Scabby the Rat. Local 135 has a $4.6 million strike fund. The international union has hundreds of millions of dollars in its strike fund.

And Roach has been in talks with the United Way about helping out his members while they are out of work.

"We're working with Teamsters locals from around the country to get more money pouring in to support these guys even more," he said. "We are here until these issues and concerns are resolved — period. MonoSol, come back to the table. Let's get a deal. Let's get our people back to work. We're sick and tired of being sick and tired."

About 190 workers have been manning shifts on the picket lines where several fires and burn barrels have been keeping them warm in the bitter cold.

“MonoSol is trying to wear us down, but we won’t let them,” said Eric Hoffman, caster and mixer at MonoSol. “All we want is an agreement with reasonable hours so we can see our families. We need fair wages that keep up with inflation and the cost of living. We aren’t asking for the world here. But the company is being unreasonable and, to be honest, greedy.”

MonoSol Vice President of Corporate Affairs Matthew Vander Laan said the company offered "competitive wage increases averaging 17.6% over four years, a $5,000 signing bonus, no mandatory overtime during the first year, as well as improved health and welfare benefits and opportunities to earn additional compensation for good attendance, working safely and working overtime."

Workers overwhelmingly rejected the deal, which included 6.5%, 4%, 3% and 3% raises over the next four years.

The Teamsters would like to see pay increases that keep up more with inflation due to the lack of bonuses offered while they worked through the pandemic, Roach said.

But the biggest issue remains forced overtime. Workers have to put in 60-hour weeks and get penalized with points if they miss work because of illness or family obligations, Roach said. They often miss their kids' games, family time and other personal matters, sacrificing them to keep the plant running around the clock year-round, even on holidays.

The Teamsters represent more than 350 MonoSol employees across the country, including around 190 utility operators, casters, mixers, winders and maintenance workers at the LaPorte plant that opened 14 years ago. It's the largest plant operated by MonoSol, a division of Japan-based Kuraray.

The facility produces water-soluble film for products like Tide Pods and is the exclusive supplier in that area to consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble, having pioneered the innovation that changed the way people do laundry and dishes.

Workers plan to remain on the picket lines for as long as necessary, Hoffman said.

“I have close to 200 coworkers here, and we are all sticking together until MonoSol treats us right and returns to the table," Hoffman said. "We deserve a fair deal. We cannot accept a contract that includes forced labor."