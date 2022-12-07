Teamsters protest at Procter & Gamble headquarters in Cincinnati

Teamsters who have been locked out of work at a MonoSol plant in LaPorte have taken their fight to the Procter & Gamble headquarters in downtown Cincinnati, hoping to put pressure on the supplier.

MonoSol supplies the dissolvable film it pioneered to the consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble for the wildly popular Tide Pods and other single-use detergents and dishwasher soaps.

The Merrillville-based supplier locked 190 workers out of its LaPorte plant last week after the four-year contract expired and the union threatened to strike after the two sides failed to reach a new agreement.

Workers voted 160-9 to reject the company's last contract offer and authorize a strike. The union wants to put an end to 60-hour workweeks and forced overtime, secure greater pay increases than what's been offered and halt discrimination against minority workers at the plant.

“MonoSol is forcing our members to work up to 22 mandatory extra hours every single week, under threat of dismissal. Procter & Gamble has a Responsible Sourcing Policy that says suppliers must avoid any form of forced labor and respect their employees’ right to freedom of association and collective bargaining," said Dustin Roach, president-elect of Local 135 in Indianapolis, which represents the LaPorte workers. "We’re here today to call on P&G to demand that its supplier, MonoSol, stop its forced labor practices and stop the lockout. MonoSol is trying to bully our members into accepting a substandard contract with forced overtime and we’re not going to stand for it."

Teamsters from Local 135 and trucks from Indiana, Minnesota, Kentucky, Chicago and Missouri took part in the demonstration outside the Procter & Gable headquarters in the river city in southwest Ohio.

“The support of other Teamster locals has been amazing. In less than 24 hours, we’ve received over $50,000 in pledges to support our members who’ve been locked out with no paychecks,” Roach said.

MonoSol Vice President of Corporate Affairs Matthew Vander Laan said The Teamsters union was trying to negotiate in public instead of at the bargaining table.

"Obviously, we’re concerned that the union’s president-elect, Dustin Roach, continues to grossly misrepresent our proposals to their membership and the media. Inflammatory and inaccurate rhetoric makes great headlines, but the facts do not support his hyperbole," he said. "During our mediation session tomorrow we intend to present facts and data that completely debunk his false narrative, but unlike the union’s president-elect, we intend to bargain at the table."

The two sides hit a stalemate after seven bargaining sessions. They're slated to return to the bargaining table with the help of a federal mediator Thursday.

"We fully expect and encourage people to bargain hard for the things they want," he said. "There’s a productive way to do that, but attempts by union bosses to bully the company or coerce customers look unbecoming, foolish and desperate. Launching a hostile corporate campaign like this the day before our first mediation session reflects pretty poorly on the reputation of our good people and indicates how union leadership intends to proceed."

Teamsters Local 135 also sent Procter & Gamble a letter asking the company to investigate MonoSol's labor practices. It noted MonoSol's parent company, Japan-based chemical manufacturer Kuraray Co., signed the United Nations Global Compact, including a pledge to eliminate forced labor like compulsory overtime.

Vander Laan took exception to exception to that characterization.

"References to the UN Compact are patently absurd. People with total compensation and benefits packages that exceed six figures and union bosses who may triple their own salaries in the next month probably shouldn’t be invoking images of slavery or forced labor that diminish the plight of truly oppressed people," he said. "We recognize that being away from work puts our people and their families in a difficult position and can create financial hardships. We value our employees and want them to return to work."

Vander Laan said MonoSol will work to reach a mutually beneficial agreement.

"We will continue to take the high road and bargain in good faith," he said. "For the sake of our people, we hope that they have all given their full consent to push things this far. It’s not a great look and burning down your own house seems like an ill-advised strategy."

Teamsters said they planned to hold out for a fair contract.

“MonoSol needs to bargain a fair contract and call off this lockout now," said MonoSol employee and Local 135 member Eric Hoffman. "MonoSol’s management can hire enough people to staff all of this work, but chooses not to. It’s abusive and exploitative to force overtime on us. We’re going to stand strong together until we get the contract we deserve."