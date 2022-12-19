Teamsters union files federal discrimation complaint against MonoSol plant in LaPorte

LAPORTE — The Teamsters union has filed a federal complaint of discrimination against the MonoSol plant in LaPorte, alleging workers have been called derogatory names and are treated differently based on race and gender.

The complaint was filed while about 190 workers have been locked out of the plant, which makes water-soluble film for single-use detergents and dishwasher soaps. Teamsters Local 135 and MonoSol, a Merrillville-based subsidiary of Japan-based Kuraray Co. Ltd, are negotiating with the help of a federal mediator.

The two sides failed to reach a new contract largely over the issues of overtime and pay, with the union especially concerned about 60-hour work weeks.

The union has now filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission "in response to a troubling pattern of racial and gender discrimination at the company."

Teamsters Local 135 alleges supervisors have used racial slurs, disciplined black workers more harshly and tried to screen out minority job applicants. The union said that the company has not addressed sexual harassment in the workplace and that management has not acted on workers' complaints.

"Having a feeling at your job that you're not equal to others because of your race is beyond disgusting," said Lamont Hodges, a 13-year caster mixer at MonoSol.

MonoSol Vice President of Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Matthew Vander Laan said the union was trying to "bring external pressure on the negotiations with these dirty campaign tactics." He characterized the EEOC complaint as "outlandish."

"MonoSol is exceptionally diverse and we take tremendous pride in all of our employees and our equitable and inclusive culture," he said. "We adhere to the strictest non-discrimination policies. We take these topics very seriously and will cooperate with any agency review of the relevant facts, which we believe will prove his allegations to be unquestionably false."

The Teamsters union surveyed workers at the MonoSol plant in LaPorte and said 79% have witnessed racial discrimination, 66% have reported concerns to management and 62% have either experienced or witnessed "discrimination or harassment based on race, sex, national origin, disability or LGBTQ status."

The union charges the company violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

"Our brave members at MonoSol are ready to take a stand to transform MonoSol into a company that truly respects its employees and isn't an embarrassment to its customers, including companies like Procter & Gamble," said Dustin Roach, Local 135 president-elect. "Teamsters Local 135 won't stand by silently and allow MonoSol to violate our members' rights."

The union has been negotiating with MonoSol for a new contract since Nov. 1. Its membership rejected the last contract offer on Nov. 26, largely over concerns about workers being forced to work as many as 22 hours of mandatory overtime upon threat of dismissal.

Workers were locked out on Nov. 30 and have been picketing outside the plant ever since.

"I am angered and disappointed to hear how MonoSol is treating Teamster members," said Anthony Rosa, director of the Teamsters' Human Rights and Diversity Commission. "Everyone has the right to go to work, do their jobs, and not be harassed or discriminated against. We do not and will not tolerate our members being treated as less than because of their race or gender. I call on the EEOC to investigate these charges immediately."

Vander Laan said Monosol is trying to work out their differences with the union leadership through mediation, and said the complaint was a negotiating tactic.

"As our union business agent for quite some time, Dustin Roach could have easily raised any such issues through formal, well-established grievance processes," he said. "Union representatives are involved, by rule, in all internal complaints, investigations and disciplinary matters. Instead, the first time these topics are raised is in a press release and social media smear campaign, straight out of the union playbook."

The union is trying to put pressure on the company at the bargaining table by trumpeting charges unrelated to the issues on the table, Vander Laan said.

"From the beginning, Dustin Roach has dragged our attempts at reconciliation straight into the gutter with race-baiting, flippant references to slavery and name-calling. These topics have nothing to do with what has been discussed at the bargaining table. To compensate for his inadequate bargaining positions, he creates pot-stirring narratives to fuel his media disinformation campaign. It is a sign of weakness and that his efforts are failing," Vander Laan said. "To him, topics like race are merely a club to intimidate and bludgeon the company into submission. Attempts to coerce our customers to intervene in these negotiations in this way are reckless and disgusting. Stooping this low reflects terribly on the good people he represents. He is gambling with our employees' reputations and livelihoods for his own political gain."