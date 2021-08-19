Teamsters union resolves strike with Pepsi

MUNSTER — After six weeks, the Teamsters union and Pepsi have reached an agreement ending the strike at the bottling plant in Munster.

The two sides agreed to a new contract after weeks of negotiations. Workers went on strike at the plant at 9300 Calumet Ave. over health care premiums that would have risen from $14 a week to more than $80 a week by 2025.

"The drivers ratified a new agreement this morning," Teamsters 142 Leader Harvey Jackson said. "We're getting drug-tested and the goal is to have everybody back to work by Monday."

Jackson declined to reveal the terms of the new contract.

"We came to an agreement," he said. "The company doesn't like it. We don't like it. So it's probably good."

Pepsi drivers at the plant in Munster haul Pepsi products like Mountain Dew, Lipton tea, Gatorade, Aquafina and Bubly sparkling water across the Midwest, including to Strack & Van Til, Meijer and Sam's Club stores.