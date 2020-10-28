Tech company claiming it will transform Gary was barred from selling securities in California

"Our team had vetted them," he said. "We're not taking ownership or buying stock in them. We're just looking to sell them a parcel of land. We feel fairly safe about it."

Prince said the company has assured him it has enough funding for the project.

"This transaction is a work in progress, and we're offering them an opportunity to buy the Ivanhoe Gardens site," he said. "The city isn't on the hook for anything. We don't have any liability. There's always healthy concerns, but we don't have any transaction outside of the interest in the purchase of land."

Akyumen did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Over the years, Akyumen has purported to develop a number of phones, tablets, phablets and other mobile devices with built-in projectors that can project whatever is on the screen, including streaming content, onto any wall or ceiling it's pointed at. The idea is that people could screen movies, presentations or classes from the palm of their hand.