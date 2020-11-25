 Skip to main content
Tech Credit Union latest financial institution to close branch lobbies as COVID-19 cases soar

Tech Credit Union latest financial institution to close branch lobbies as COVID-19 cases soar

Tech Credit Union in Valparaiso.

 Tony V. Martin/ The Times

Tech Credit Union is the latest financial institution to again close its branch lobbies in Northwest Indiana as coronavirus cases soar across the Region, state and country.

People will need to make appointments to visit the lobbies of Tech Credit Union branches in Crown Point, Merrillville, Gary, Cedar Lake, Lowell, East Chicago, Calumet City and Valparaiso.

"To help protect the health & safety of our membership and staff, we are temporarily limiting branch lobby access to appointment-only," Tech Credit Union President and CEO Gene Novello said in a letter to members. "Please call your nearest branch to schedule an appointment for the following services. As a reminder, a mask must be worn when visiting inside a branch and we will continue the safety practices we have in place."

People can schedule appointments in order to apply for loans, open new accounts, make certificates of deposits, close on loans, replace debit cards, or access their safe deposit boxes. They can interact with tellers in the drive-thru lanes during normal business hours without ever having to set food inside the credit union branch.

Merrillville-based Centier Bank and Michigan City-based Horizon Bank also recently restricted their lobbies to appointment-only the way they did at the onset of the pandemic in the spring as positive COVID-19 cases and deaths have mounted across the country in the second wave of the pandemic that has already claimed more than 250,000 lives in the United States alone.

For more information, call 800-276-8324 or visit techcu.org.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

