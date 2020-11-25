Tech Credit Union latest financial institution to close branch lobbies as COVID-19 cases soar

Tech Credit Union is the latest financial institution to again close its branch lobbies in Northwest Indiana as coronavirus cases soar across the Region, state and country.

People will need to make appointments to visit the lobbies of Tech Credit Union branches in Crown Point, Merrillville, Gary, Cedar Lake, Lowell, East Chicago, Calumet City and Valparaiso.

"To help protect the health & safety of our membership and staff, we are temporarily limiting branch lobby access to appointment-only," Tech Credit Union President and CEO Gene Novello said in a letter to members. "Please call your nearest branch to schedule an appointment for the following services. As a reminder, a mask must be worn when visiting inside a branch and we will continue the safety practices we have in place."

People can schedule appointments in order to apply for loans, open new accounts, make certificates of deposits, close on loans, replace debit cards, or access their safe deposit boxes. They can interact with tellers in the drive-thru lanes during normal business hours without ever having to set food inside the credit union branch.