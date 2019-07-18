Ever been stuck in a long line waiting to grab a hot dog while the crowd suddenly roars behind you and you're left to wonder what happened?
A Gary technology startup has developed an app that will allow fans to order concessions on their phones and have it delivered right to their seats so they never miss a moment of the action.
Grablr will debut its app for in-stadium food delivery at the Gary SouthShore RailCats game at 6:10 p.m. Saturday at the U.S. Steel Yard in downtown Gary.
"In a Region primarily known for skilled labor and industrial jobs, we rarely hear about opportunities in technology," Grablr said in a news release. "However, as the education landscape shifts to emphasize STEM, the Region has the potential to develop an in-demand labor market for the technology industry. One of the newest tech startups to tap into the Region’s talent pool is Grablr."
The RailCats will offer in-seat delivery of hot dogs, pizza, Bratwurst, Ben's Pretzels and other food from its various concession stands.
"Soon sports fans will never have to miss a moment of a game in a concessions line," Grablr said. "With multiple service options to skip the lines at stadiums, fan experience and innovation are top priority. Grablr still manages to take it a step further by providing jobs and career exposure in the technology industry to high school and college students in Gary, and throughout the Region."
Grablr will launch the mobile app at a special event Saturday in Section 111 of the minor league baseball stadium at 1 N. Stadium Plaza. People who buy a $10 ticket will have reserved seating, the opportunity to be among the first to use the app, and mingle with members of the Grablr team.
Company spokesman Dezimon Alicea said the hope was to eventually roll out the app nationwide at minor league, professional and NCAA sporting events.
"We're looking at starting locally, but want to expand it in the future," he said.
The app can be downloaded on the App Store for those who have iPhones and on www.order.grablr.com for Android phones.
For more information, visit grablr.com. For tickets, search for "Grablr Launch Day at the Railcats Stadium" on eventbrite.com.