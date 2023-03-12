More investment is also on the horizon, Ennis said.

"We are seeing more pure tech companies looking at potentially locating in Northwest Indiana, but much of the recent growth has been in existing industries working to automate their processes and adding technological components to advance the work they are already doing," she said.

One of the biggest tech sector investments in recent years was Digital Crossroad, which took over the old State Line Generating Plant site on the lakeshore in Hammond right by the Chicago border.

"Digital Crossroads has been actively changing the landscape of the entire Chicagoland data center universe by expanding its offerings to customers, increasing its footprint and making more fiber connections to downtown Chicago," Principal Tom Dakich said. "The result is that larger customers are now making commitments to become either a customer or a fiber provider to the Digital Crossroads campus. Companies that had never previously considered Indiana as a destination for their data have made commitments to the campus, which in turn has brought in more fiber providers. The momentum across all the Digital Crossroads offerings is real."

Digital Crossroads could help bring in more tech investment to the Region, Dakich said.

"We want to attract hyperscale customers to a tech corridor we are creating here in Northwest Indiana — the combination of the metro fiber ring we are building out here combined with the infrastructure that is already here will do that," he said. "This will create jobs and opportunities in the same way that Silicon Valley was infused with their technology and infrastructure transition."

The fiber is laid and the groundwork is in place, Dakich said.