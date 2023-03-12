Northwest Indiana is closely associated with its steel mills, oil refineries, factories and the trade unions that have long powered the local economy.
But the Region's economy has been evolving. And the technology sector has been growing.
"We have a rapidly growing technology sector," Northwest Indiana Forum President and CEO Heather Ennis said. "The development of Digital Crossroad and READI projects of the Quantum Corridor and the Greater South Shore Initiative are projects that continue to add fuel to the growing tech sector in Northwest Indiana."
More investment is also on the horizon, Ennis said.
"We are seeing more pure tech companies looking at potentially locating in Northwest Indiana, but much of the recent growth has been in existing industries working to automate their processes and adding technological components to advance the work they are already doing," she said.
One of the biggest tech sector investments in recent years was Digital Crossroad, which took over the old State Line Generating Plant site on the lakeshore in Hammond right by the Chicago border.
"Digital Crossroads has been actively changing the landscape of the entire Chicagoland data center universe by expanding its offerings to customers, increasing its footprint and making more fiber connections to downtown Chicago," Principal Tom Dakich said. "The result is that larger customers are now making commitments to become either a customer or a fiber provider to the Digital Crossroads campus. Companies that had never previously considered Indiana as a destination for their data have made commitments to the campus, which in turn has brought in more fiber providers. The momentum across all the Digital Crossroads offerings is real."
Digital Crossroads could help bring in more tech investment to the Region, Dakich said.
"We want to attract hyperscale customers to a tech corridor we are creating here in Northwest Indiana — the combination of the metro fiber ring we are building out here combined with the infrastructure that is already here will do that," he said. "This will create jobs and opportunities in the same way that Silicon Valley was infused with their technology and infrastructure transition."
The fiber is laid and the groundwork is in place, Dakich said.
People are also reading…
"The infrastructure for a robust tech sector in Northwest Indiana is here and we are starting to recognize the possibilities," he said. "There is a massive amount of fiber cutting across Northwest Indiana and the lake has the capacity to very efficiently provide cooling. NIPSCO is an exceptionally strong energy provider that has made a strong and definable commitment to renewable energy. The largest companies in the world want to come to places that have renewable energy and NIPSCO is a leader with this solution."
Northwest Indiana is poised to capture more tech investment, he said.
"We are working really hard to bring tech investment into Northwest Indiana," Dakich said. "This is a really important offshoot of the READI grant allocation secured by Heather Ennis and dozens of other leaders. The Quantum Corridor is a huge investment possibility and we need to collectively make certain that we talk about access to fiber with every tech audience across the country. We need to make certain that people who grew up in Northwest Indiana that are working in the tech sector are approached about making investments here in Northwest Indiana."
The Region is often overlooked.
"Even though many long haul networks run through the Region, the companies have been hesitant to build out their local fiber rings and bring connectivity to the community. Long haul networks are intended for long-distance throws between cities, and much of Northwest Indiana has been bypassed or forgotten," Dakich said. "Northwest Indiana has power, land and is ripe for growth with opportunity zones. A combination of these things and metro fiber means an infrastructure combination that will allow Northwest Indiana to flourish.
Economic development efforts are targeting the tech industry that's brought so much prosperity and affluence to other parts of the country.
Mont Handley, entrepreneur in residence and associate director of the Commercialization & Manufacturing Excellence Center at Purdue University Northwest in Hammond is one of the educators leading the charge to prepare the next generation for the more tech-heavy economy.
He's helped fledging entrepreneurs launch startups and secure patents.
"Northwest Indiana has historically earned patents at a significantly lower rate than the rest of the state. Patent and intellectual protection for Purdue Northwest/CMEC clients was a program we believed was very important. Through a partnership with Hartman Global IP Law Firm in Valparaiso, which offered as much as a 75% discount for PNW clients, a grant was secured to assist clients in paying the balance for their IP protection," he said. "Legal work can cost as much as $15,000 for a utility patent, so the PNW/CMEC thesis was always that Northwest Indiana didn't lake innovative ideas, they just needed financial resources. While the funds for the program have now been exhausted, they did allow 50-plus individuals to file for patent or intellectual property protection."
The Region has been racking up more and more technology success stories, Handley said.
"The biggest success in Northwest Indina is that women and primarily women of color are getting their ventures funded. Indiana's Elevate Nexus creator Jacob Schpok spoke to a Northwest Indiana group gathered at the end of 2022 that the private investment funding going to women nationally was about 3%, in Indiana it is 22% but in NWI it is 100%," he said. "Our opportunities are open to everyone here at PNW/CMEC but women like, Michelle Pearson with MPB, Emily Edwards with Emily's Foods, Nassim Abdi of StoryBolt and AJ Moran, CEO of Plantennas, Inc. are taking those opportunities and raising the most funds for their ventures."
Northwest Indiana entrepreneurs have been starting and scaling up successful startups, he said.
"Nassim Abdi and StoryBolt is the outstanding accomplishment with revenues exceeding $600K after only a few years of existence," he said. "The Iranian immigrant, who moved her family to Munster from the western suburbs has essentially created an AirBnB style site for foreign documentary films. For every film that is shown, the former actress's company secures a percentage of the sale"
The Commercialization & Manufacturing Excellence Center at Purdue Northwest is working to further strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem. It will wrap up two grants this year, Handley said.
"There's one in September, focused on helping entrepreneurs, innovators and inventors commercialize their new ventures and products. The second grant ends in November and that has been to research the possibility of robots harvesting produce, with the aid of remote human workers, using XBox controllers to control the robot's harvesting selections," Handley said. "Both initial grants may lead to additional research and one opportunity is due in April. The EDA Capital Challenge is designed for Northwest Indiana to organize an angel investment network of high net-worth individuals to invest in locally grown ventures. This grant will also give PNW Finance students experience, through federally funded student worker's jobs, conducting due diligence on prospective investments."
Technology has been advancing in Northwest Indiana, Handley said.
"I like to share this story about PNW because, so few know it and may not know its importance," he said. "The Purdue campus in Hammond was the very first campus in the United States to receive accreditation for Mechatronics and mechanical engineering technology. This is essentially the basis for the automation and robotics in manufacturing. Furthermore, this was based on a competition at the behest of area manufacturers, and the Purdue Northwest team beat out MIT for the designation."
Automation is one of the biggest trends in technology having an impact on Northwest Indiana, Handley said.
"Robotics for manufacturing to replace non-existent workers and those same technologies are increasingly being redeployed for agricultural applications. Robots as a Service, following the Software as a Service subscription business model is also a very significant trend," he said. "Companies like Formic are deploying robotics, servicing the equipment and charging a monthly subscription rate that is very competitive to labor. And again this is to fill positions where manufacturers cannot find employees."
Much of the Region's technological advancement will build upon its existing economic infrastructure, Dakich said.
"Right now it’s about where technology meets manufacturer: AI learning, remote agriculture, EVs and also remote learning for higher education," Dakich said.