TechPoint seeks to develop Black talent in Gary

TechPoint, an industry-led nonprofit that seeks to grow Indiana's tech sector, hopes to encourage more Black Hoosiers to pursue jobs in tech and will soon host an informational session in Gary.

TechPoint and the Center of Workforce Innovations will host a Nov. 14 informational session at the Best Buy Teen Tech Center at the John Will Anderson Gary Boys & Girls Club at 2700 W. 19th Ave. in Gary.

It's one of a series of gatherings across the state TechPoint and the community development organization InnoPower are hosting to try to get more Black Hoosiers to consider working in the tech sector with Black workers now accounting for only 7% of the tech workforce in the Hoosier State. The sessions also will take place in Indianapolis and Fort Wayne.

“We are committed to inclusively growing Indiana’s tech sector by 41,000 people by 2030, and this partnership will be key to reaching Black Hoosiers to let them know that we welcome them. In fact, we need them, to be part of our community,” said TechPoint President and CEO Ting Gootee. “Our tech companies will be the better for their participation, insights and leadership.”

InnoPower Indy Founder and CEO Emil Ekiyor said the recent launch of TechPoint’s Mission41K effort sought to address the issue while helping companies maintain a steady pipeline of talent.

“The launch event showcased the thoughtfulness and the dedication TechPoint has put into this effort, and it was energizing to see so many people focused on creating an equitable and inclusive approach to hiring,” he said. “Collaboration and a continued focus on doing the hard work to develop, attract and retain more Black talent in this field will be key.”

The sessions will cover what obstacles prevent people from pursuing careers in the tech field and develop ideas for overcoming them. They're free and open to the public.

“A lot of people in Indiana are working to address equity in tech, but their efforts are fragmented and separate from each other,” Ekiyor said. "It will be better for all of us if we adopt a systems approach to collectively leverage the valuable efforts that have been made and create scalable impact in growing opportunities for access to tech careers for Black and brown Hoosiers.”

The tech industry has long suffered from a lack of diversity, both nationwide and in Indiana. Only 5% of software developers in Central Indiana, for instance, are Black.

“This systems approach, which prioritizes building trust, communication and shared resources, will better empower the state to maximize available resources and close the existing wealth gaps," TechPoint EVP for Talent Dennis Trinkle said.