TEDx to bring ideas worth spreading to Gary

GARY — Many people have seen or heard thought-provoking TED Talks like "Do Schools Kill Creativity?" "Inside the Mind of a Master Procrastinator," or "This is What Happens When You Reply to Spam Email."
The short talks on "ideas worth spreading" are returning to the Region.
A TEDx event will take place next month in Gary.
Speakers will give TED Talks from 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 11 at D Performance Theatre at 500 S. Lake St. in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood. Speakers will address the theme "Rejuvenation Through Innovation (Using What You Have to Get What You Desire)."
TED Talks started as lectures no more than 18 minutes on technology, entertainment and design in Silicon Valley. Talks by speakers like Bill Gates, Jane Goodall and Sir Richard Branson have been viewed more than 1 billion times by people around the globe. TEDx are independently organized talks that take place in communities across the country, and that have occurred at County Line Apple Orchard in Hobart and Valparaiso University over the past few years.
Organizers hope TEDxGary will showcase ideas on how to catapult Gary "into the reset posture through innovation, creativity and collective hard work" and rejuvenate the city into a "community of doers, thinkers and ideapreneurs."
“Having a TEDx event in Gary is just what is needed to have a platform for ideas from people who have track records of being doers. It goes beyond rhetoric and the usual politics of the day but rather giving voice to actionable change," organizer McKenya Dilworth said.
TEDxGary sponsors include Caster Maintenance and the Morning Bishop Theatre Playhouse.
For more information, visit www.ted.com/tedx/events/39900 or call (219) 308-7630.