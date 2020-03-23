Teibel's giving 100% of gift card sales to employees in need

Teibel's opened as a 12-seat diner in 1929 just before the economy cratered during the Great Depression. Brothers Martin and Stephen Teibel started selling sandwiches and chicken at the small eatery at U.S. 30 and Highway 41 in Schererville that would eventually become known throughout the Midwest for its boned and buttered lake perch, and become one of the Region's best-known meeting places for business functions, holiday parties, family gatherings, class reunions, weddings and anniversaries.

"They were cooking fried chicken through the Great Depression and World War II, which was another incredibly difficult time for a business to stay open," Teibel said. "When you starting thinking what's happening, you think about the challenges the community has faced. It's tough to think about it but it's one of those situations where we're all trying to do the best we can."

With no dining room and a big drop in demand, Teibel's has been forced to sharply cut back on its headcount for the foreseeable future, with uncertainty about when the restrictions on public gatherings will end and it will again be safe to venture outside the house.