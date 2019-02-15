The landmark Teibel's Family Restaurant in Schererville reopened last week after a major renovation to its coffee shop, which now features large, historical murals comprised of black-and-white photos that were digitally colorized.
The longtime Region institution closes for two weeks at the end of January and beginning of February to complete projects in the kitchen or other odds and ends around the building, manager Samantha Hammer said. This year, Teibel's closed for an additional week so contractors could come in to refurbish the coffee shop.
"It looks totally different than it's been in the past," owner Paul Teibel said. "There's a new atmosphere and feel to it, but the same great meal and service. It has an excellent modern feel but we added a little twist with some history — historical murals that show Teibel's history."
The supper club-like restaurant, known around the Region for its golden lake perch and fried chicken from a family recipe from the old country, was opened in 1929 by brothers Martin and Stephen Teibel at the Crossroads of America — U.S. 41 and U.S. 30 in Schererville. On July 7, the fourth-generation of owners will mark the restaurant's 90th anniversary.
The owners wanted to capture some of the rich history with 10-foot-by-12 murals in the renovated coffee shop. One depicts the old Teibel's neon signs, with photos of the building over the years, including a rooftop sign in a which a half-chicken was advertised for 50 cents. A second mural depicts the founders eating in the dining room, the subsequent generations to run it, and many employees. The late chef Joe Pavell, who cooked there for 40 years, is shown with the "boned and buttered" lake perch the place is famous for.
"They're all historical photos from our archives," Teibel said. "A company, Marshall Productions, took the original photos in black-and-white and colored them. It really brings these photos to life. I met the company at the Chicago restaurant show years ago and knew I'd use them some day. They were excited to finally get my call."
The murals have proven to be a conservation starter among the restaurant's regular customers, including many who dine there every week.
"They'll look and recognize people, whether longtime servers, the chef, or family members," Teibel said. "Customers have been coming here nearly their whole lives. One person has been coming here for over 80 years after her grandparents brought her here as a kid."
Teibel's periodically modernizes parts of its sprawling 22,000-square-foot restaurant, which seats up to 750 diners in its dining rooms, banquet room and coffee shop, which is also known as the cafe. It modernized the main dining room six years ago and last renovated the 100-seat coffee shop 14 years ago.
"Literally everything is new," Teibel said. "There are new tables, new chairs, it's all-new. It makes it current and brings it up to date. It's got a red-and-grey theme to it and is very modern and clean."
The restaurant was trying to strike a balance between keeping longtime guests comfortable and making it fresher to appeal to the many people who pass through for private parties, family gatherings, chamber of commerce functions or other events.
"These renovations were necessary," Teibel said. "If someone comes in we want them to see how nice it is and bring them back."
For more information, visit teibels.com.