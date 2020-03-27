Telemedicine emerges as care option

For those patients who must visit the office, staff members have removed half of the seats in the waiting room to ensure there is proper distancing between patients.

“Telemedicine allows us to check on our patients without exposing them to ourselves or other sick patients,” Shahbandar said. “Patients who suffer from pain often have other medical conditions that make them medically frail.”

The practice has been using telemedicine for about a week, and so far, has had more than 100 interactions.

“We use telemedicine for follow-ups, so mostly we already know the diagnosis of these patients,” he said.

For patients who bring up new pains during the online interaction, Shahbandar will have them point to the area of the body where they are experiencing an issue.

“I had a patient who fell and I saw his bruise, for example,” he said. “It is limited compared to an actual physical exam, which we would prefer, but it works very well for this current situation.”

Offering telemedicine services also helps ensure patients stay up to date on their treatment and do not push it aside for fear of contracting COVID-19.