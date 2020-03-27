Telemedicine emerges as care option

For Dr. Jenny Herbert, ensuring the needs of her clients are met during the COVID-19 pandemic is a priority.
That goes for both her two-legged and four-legged clients.
As owner of Arbor View Animal Hospital in Valparaiso, Herbert has had to adapt her practice to include social distancing measures, and for her, that has meant offering telemedicine to her patients.
“With the current pandemic situation, it is more important than ever to practice social distancing, and telemedicine allows you to do just that,” she said.
Telemedicine enables veterinarians like Herbert, as well as other types of health care providers, to evaluate their patients and their needs, without having direct contact.
Over the past few weeks, several states have amended their laws to allow the use of telehealth in an effort to provide patients and doctors with a way to interact without physical contact. In Indiana, telehealth services are permitted.
Telemedicine typically uses video cameras and monitors to connect a provider and patient through the internet. Often, two computers or phones with built-in cameras and microphones - one on each end - are enough to make a connection.
Several health care providers offer the service on their own, though many major insurance companies also will connect members with a provider offering telemedicine services.
Although Herbert is still seeing patients in person, offering telemedicine services as well allows her patients who are at higher risk for complications if they contract the COVID-19 virus to get the care they need for their pets.
“If an owner chooses a telemedicine consult and our veterinarians determine they need to physically see the pet or if their pet needs tests or treatment performed, we can still offer this at our clinic,” she said. “Owners can wait in their vehicles while tests and treatments are performed or drop their pets off and pick them up later.”
Arbor View Animal Hospital offers two ways individuals can connect with veterinarians: through a scheduled live video consult or through text messaging.
“Text message consults are the most flexible because owners can respond to their veterinarian when their schedule permits,” Herbert said. “With either option, owners can upload videos or pictures of their concerns regarding their pet.”
For Dr. Tarek Shahbandar at Pain Physicians of Indiana in Merrillville, most of his interactions with patients currently are through telemedicine.
“There are some patients where we have to fill their intrathecal pain pumps in person, so we do not have a choice but to put on a gown and mask and see them in person,” he said.
For those patients who must visit the office, staff members have removed half of the seats in the waiting room to ensure there is proper distancing between patients.
“Telemedicine allows us to check on our patients without exposing them to ourselves or other sick patients,” Shahbandar said. “Patients who suffer from pain often have other medical conditions that make them medically frail.”
The practice has been using telemedicine for about a week, and so far, has had more than 100 interactions.
“We use telemedicine for follow-ups, so mostly we already know the diagnosis of these patients,” he said.
For patients who bring up new pains during the online interaction, Shahbandar will have them point to the area of the body where they are experiencing an issue.
“I had a patient who fell and I saw his bruise, for example,” he said. “It is limited compared to an actual physical exam, which we would prefer, but it works very well for this current situation.”
Offering telemedicine services also helps ensure patients stay up to date on their treatment and do not push it aside for fear of contracting COVID-19.
“There are studies that show that patients who suffer from severe pain who are not treated are at greater risk for morbidity and mortality than even patients with heart disease,” Shahbandar said. “We don’t want to expose these patients to infection, so checking on them through video conference is a low-risk way to make sure they are doing fine.”
Telemedicine also can help ensure visits that must be made in person go more quickly.
“For example, if our veterinarian suspects your pet has an ear infection, they may recommend bringing them to the clinic to swab their ears to confirm an infection and to treat their ears,” Herbert said. “As an owner, this visit will be much faster for them when they come in and it gives our vets the ability to still look in that pet’s ears.”
If a dog is limping, depending on the degree of lameness, a veterinarian may recommend through a telemedicine consult exercise restrictions and pain medications for a few days. If the dog shows no improvement, the owner can bring the pet into the office for further testing.
Telemedicine also offers essential workers on the front lines the opportunity to make sure their four-legged loved ones receive the care they need.
“It’s a great option for our first responders whose current work schedules may prevent them from committing to a normal veterinary practice schedule when it comes to caring for their pets,” Herbert said.
