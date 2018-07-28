A fourth generation of the Hasse family has joined 98-year-old Hasse Construction Co.
William S. "Billy" Hasse, 27, has joined the company as project manager, and Kimberly Hasse O’Halloran, 29, as director of business development.
Hasse Construction Co., based in Calumet City and Munster, has been in business since 1920. Hasse and O’Halloran’s great-grandfather, William A. Hasse, joined in 1920, and their grandfather, William A. Hasse Jr., joined the business in 1956.
Billy and Kimberly are siblings. Their father, William A. "Bill" Hasse III joined the business in 1982 and became president in 1985. Their uncle John Hasse joined in 1990 to head up Hasse Engineering Services, the design/build division of the company. Bill and John are currently owners of Hasse Construction Co.
Billy joined Hasse with a background in construction management. He holds a bachelor's degree in building construction management from Purdue University. After graduating, he spent several years managing the construction of senior living facilities in Indiana and Illinois before earning an MBA at the University of Denver, concentrating in real estate development.
“It is an honor to join Hasse Construction as the fourth generation in the business, and to carry on the legacy built by my great-grandfather, grandfather, father and uncle," he said.
Kimberly joined Hasse from CareerBuilder, where she spent nine years in various corporate roles, including operations leadership and as a consultant to Fortune 100 businesses. She is also a licensed Realtor.
Kimberly attended DePaul University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing and real estate, and she recently completed an MBA with a concentration in finance.
"It has always been a goal of mine to one day join the company, learn from the generations before me and carry on the strong Hasse reputation as a woman in the business," she said. "I am thrilled to join the team and to be a part of the future direction of our business."
Bill Hasse said he's excited to have them on board. "Through their experience and education, they bring an outside perspective and knowledge that will keep Hasse going strong for generations to come," he said.
“Bill and I look forward to mentoring Billy and Kimberly," John Hasse said. "With each new generation comes a new opportunity to take the business to new heights."