18th Street Brewery expands to Indianapolis

18th Street Brewery has come a long way since Founder and Head Brewer Drew Fox opened it in Gary's Miller Beach neighborhood in 2013.
Headquartered in a much larger repurposed factory in downtown Hammond, the acclaimed craft brewery operates taprooms in Gary and Hammond as well as a distillery and Sour Note Brewing.
Now, 18th Street Brewery, whose Hammond brewpub was named USA Today’s Best Brewpub in America last year, is opening its fifth location and first outside of Lake County in Indianapolis, where it has distributed craft beers like its Hunter Double Milk Stout, Candi Crushable American Pale Ale, and Nubian Overlord Double India Pale Ale for years.
“We’re thrilled to be a part of the growing city of Indianapolis," Fox said. "We’ve always been fans of Indy and have wanted to open a location down here for some time.”
18th Street's new taproom at 2829 E. 10th St. at the corner of 10th and Rural streets on the city's east side will open on Feb. 1. It will carry both 18th Street and Sour Note beers, including carryout beer available for purchase and special brews made exclusively for the Indy market.
The taproom will include 20 different taps, local cider and coffee, and a rotating but limited food menu with unique tacos and burritos.
“We’re looking forward to using local purveyors that we haven’t used at our other locations,” Fox said. “We want to provide an elevated craft beer experience for our Indianapolis fans. We sold our first keg to La Margarita and we’ve had strong support from Indy since our inception.”
18th Street will join a growing list of destinations along 10th Street just east of downtown Indianapolis that includes Mayfair Taproom, 10th Street Diner and Beholder by the acclaimed chef Jonathan Brooks of Milktooth fame.
“We can’t wait to begin working with our neighbors at the NEAR group and others to continue the growth of the near east side of Indy,” Fox said.
For more information, visit 18thstreetbrewery.com.
Gallery: Ban art fair in Hammond
Faces of the Region: BAN ART FAIR in Hammond
18th Street Brewery hosted the BAN ART FAIR on Saturday in Hammond. Local artists showcased and sold handmade crafts in the brewery. The Grindhouse Cafe food truck also catered coffee, tea and food along with the brewery.
Photos by Kale Wilk, digital producer.