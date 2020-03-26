18th Street Distillery, Journeyman announce hand sanitizer distribution times

18th Street Distillery in Hammond and Journeyman Distillery in Three Oaks have switched to making hand sanitizer during the coronavirus pandemic and announced times when they will distribute it to the public.

Hammond's 18th Street Distillery is giving out its hand sanitizer to first responders, front-line health care workers and the elderly first. It's slated three pickup times next week at its Distillery Tasting Lounge at 5417 Oakley Ave Suite 1 in downtown Hammond.

Seniors can pick up free hand sanitizer there between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Monday, first responders and health care workers can pick it up from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, and the general public from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday or until supplies last.

Any first responders who can't make it during the scheduled pickup time should email kfanning@18thstreetdistillery.com to make other arrangements.

Journeyman Distillery at 109 Generations Dr in Three Oaks just across the state line in Michigan is hosting another employee fundraiser and hand sanitizer distribution time from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central Standard Time Saturday.