Thank Heroes campaign for health care workers expands to Crown Point and Merrillville

The Thank Heroes campaign that asks the public to buy gift cards from local small businesses for health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis has expanded from Hobart to Merrillville and Crown Point.
The NWI Small Business Task Force and state Rep. Lisa Beck, D-Hebron, came up with the initiative in which chambers of commerce sell gift cards from locally owned businesses in town to donate to nurses and other hospital workers who have been handling the COVID-19 public health crisis. Beck said the hope was to boost morale of health care workers at a difficult time and help struggling small businesses that have lost 50% of their income.
"(Thank Heroes) is a great initiative to help our parts of the community," Beck said. "It was a natural expansion to add Crown Point and Merrillville because of the support from all members of the NWI Small Business Task Force."
Anyone interested can donate online via PayPal at hobartchamber.com, cpchamber.org or crossroadschamber.org. Donations can be dropped off at the drive-thru of the downtown Hobart Centier Bank branch at 433 Main St.; at the Centier Bank at 117 E. Joliet St. in Crown Point; or the Centier branch at 8310 Broadway in Merrillville.
Checks can be emailed to the Hobart Chamber of Commerce at 1001 Lillian St., Hobart, IN, 46342; Crown Point Chamber, 1 Courthouse Square, Crown Point, IN, 46307; or the Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce at 440 W. 84th Drive, Merrillville, IN, 46410. The checks should be made out to the chamber of commerce with "Small Business Community Fund" on the memo line.
For more information, call the Hobart Chamber of Commerce at 219-614-6939, contact the Crossroads Chamber of Commerce at 219-769-8180, or email the Crown Point Chamber at chamber@cpchamber.org.
